National hockey players are being made to sleep on mattresses on the floor in Imphal during a cold winter.





Mattresses provided to players taking part in national hockey in Imphal.(HT Photo)



Manipur has come under sharp criticism for providing poor accommodation to the players who have reached Imphal for the senior national hockey B division championship. The 15-day competition that got underway on Sunday, is being held under the aegis of Hockey India.





At this time of the year when the temperature goes down to as low as 2 to 3°C during the night, players were given mattresses on the floor to sleep on.



Former international Thoiba Singh from Manipur agreed the state hasn’t made good progress in terms of infrastructure. “There is acute shortage on that front,” he told Hindustan Times.



Thoiba said good accommodation was an issue. “We are trying to provide the best that we have. Some officials of Hockey India have also come here and they are monitoring the situation. We have provided room heaters and extra mattress to the players,” he added.



Thoiba said budget constraint was a big issue. “There is not much support from the state government,” he said adding there should be adequate hostel for sporting events.



An official with one of the teams said, the national team gets good facilities and the same should be provided for domestic competitions. “Someone from the federation should monitor the facilities before teams arrive so that the basics things are mot missing,” he said on condition of anonymity.



There are 33 teams participating in the competition.



Hindustan Times