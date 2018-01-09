ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be appointing an Australian coach for the national team in a week.





Talking to media on Monday, a PHF official dismissed all reports for considering former German captain Christine Blunck for the job.



Responding to a question, he said local Pakistani coaches including Farhat Khan, Khawaja Junaid, Shahnaz Sheikh etc had been tested time and again, therefore the PHF was trying to rope in a foreigner.



“We need to catch up with the modern international standards of hockey and a foreign coach can let us achieve that goal,” he said.



The Daily Times