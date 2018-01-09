By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: One down and three more to go for Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).





The KL team, powered by seven national players and six foreigners, started the new season with a bang by winning their first silverware – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



KLHC edged defending champions Terengganu 4-3 in sudden-death penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar said it felt great to lift their first-ever Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



“Winning the trophy has motiva­ted our players to continue their fine run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



“Last year we won two titles but this season we hope to create history by winning all four titles at stake in the MHL,” said the former international.



The other titles at stake in the MHL are the Charity Shield, Premier Division and TNB Cup.



KLHC, who won the Premier Division title last year, are gunning for their third straight Charity Shield against reigning TNB Cup champions Terengganu at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Friday.



KLHC edged Terengganu 2-1 in the 2016 Charity Shield and also won it last year – 6-5 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2.



Ahmad said his players were all fired up for another thrilling match against Terengganu in the Charity Shield.



“We’ve beaten them twice in their own backyard and it will be great to win our third straight Charity Shield,” said Ahmad.



South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun has been in sizzling form for KLHC in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



Jong-hyun, top scorer in the MHL the last two seasons, has converted penalty corners in three matches in the tournament.



He netted one to help KLHC beat Tenaga Nasional 2-1 in the quarter-finals and scored two in the 3-1 win over Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the semi-finals. In the final, Jong-hyun scored one in the 3-3 draw.



