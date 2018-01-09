

Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



With the Scottish women`s National League 1 semi-finals approaching, champions Dundee Wanderers and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western have emerged from Pool A as have Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill from Pool B.





Dundee Wanderers confirmed their place at the top of Pool A with a convincing 5-1 win over rivals Western. The champions opened with an open play strike by Ruth Blaikie in only three minutes, the score was doubled by Jess Ross just on the interval.



The Taysiders confirmed their victory with further second half strikes by Emily Dark with a double in as many minutes and Blaikie again, Millie Steiger scored a consolation for Western.



Hillhead moved on to the same points as Western with a comfortable 7-1 win over Kelburne in their opening encounter.



Wanderers went on to extend their unbeaten run with an 8-2 victory over Kelburne, Blaikie claimed a hat-trick and there were two each for Dark and Amy Snelle.



It is almost certain that Western will join the champions in the semi-finals after they disposed of the challenge of Hillhead with a comfortable 7-1 victory, top scorer was Kayleigh Justice.



In Pool B Edinburgh University still hold a one point advantage over Grove Menzieshill as the status quo was maintained when the sides fought out a 2-2 draw. The Dundonians drew first blood with a Pauline Story strike in four minutes, and that was the score at the interval.



The students retaliated early in the second half with a penalty corner conversion by Becky Dru, and two minutes later the same player put Edinburgh 2-1 ahead, this time from open play. Midway through the second half Ailsa Small levelled for Grove Menzieshill from a set piece. The Taysiders pressed for the winner, and even replaced their goalkeeper with an additional outfield player in the closing minutes to force the issue, but chances were not converted and there was no further scoring.



However, both Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill were virtually assured of a semi-final spot when Wildcats beat CALA 4-1 in the other pool match. Wildcats were 3-1 up at the interval through Sophie Aitchinson, McKenzie Bell from the spot and Iona McIntyre-Been, Emma Davie replied for the Edinburgh side. There was little change in the second half although Emma McDairmid added a fourth for the Auchenhowie outfit.



University continued their unbeaten run after seeing off capital neighbours CALA 5-2 to retain pole position in Pool B. It was only 1-1 at the interval, Jemima Reid opened for CALA but Bethan Mann levelled for the students.



The pool leaders marched into a 3-1 lead in the second half through Dru and Robin Robinson, but Emma Davie pulled one back for CALA at a penalty corner. University finally sealed the points with a late surge which saw Hanna McKie and Ella Watt add two more to their tally.



Grove Menzieshill held on to second place in the pool, but in their second outing were taken to the wire by a toothy Wildcats pack. Alison Glass-Davis gave the Taysider the lead but by the interval the Wildcats had clawed their way to a 2-1 advantage through McDairmid and Bell. But Grove Menzieshill turned the tables in the second half with strikes by Susan Hamilton and Glass-Davis again for a narrow 3-2 victory in the end.



Scottish Hockey Union media release