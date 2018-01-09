An exciting squad has been selected to represent Scotland in Nicosia at men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship III. The tournament will be held on 12-14 January 2018 in Nicosia, Cyprus.





Gavin Byers will wear the captain’s armband and lead Scotland’s charge for promotion. The squad also includes exciting youngsters Patrick Christie and Ewan Mackie, as well as set-piece expert Josh Cairns.



Scotland will face Cyprus and Greece on the opening day before going head-to-head with Slovakia and Belarus on day two, and then Slovenia and Wales on the final day.



Scotland indoor squad Head Coach Stuart Neave said, “I am delighted to be taking a strong group of indoor players to the European Championships in Cyprus, comprising representation from eight different clubs.



“Selection was not easy. Many thanks to the time and effort put in by all players from the wider squad during the preparation period. The fact that the tournament is “round robin” with six matches in three days will provide a stern test of the squad’s fitness and stamina. However, I believe we have a group of players capable of achieving our targets.”



Scotland squad



Gordon Amour (Edinburgh University)

Gavin Byers (Capt) (Grove Menzieshill)

Josh Cairns (Kelburne)

Jamie Carnegie (Grove Menzieshill)

Patrick Christie (Inverleith)

Luke Cranney (Grange)

Allan Dick (Southgate)

Ewen Mackie (Inverleith)

Callum Milne (Grange)

Elliot Sandison (Dundee Wanderers)

Fergus Sandison (Dundee Wanderers)

Gavin Sommerville (Western Wildcats)



Fixtures



12 Jan 2018



11:10 (09:10) – Cyprus v Scotland

18:10 (14:10) – Greece v Scotland



13 Jan 2018



10:00 (8:00) – Scotland v Slovakia

17:00 (13:00) – Scotland v Belarus



14 Jan 2018



08:00 (06:00) – Scotland v Slovenia

12:40 (10:40) – Scotland v Wales



Scottish Hockey Union media release