



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As the countdown to the U.S. Women’s National Team series against The Netherlands continues, both teams have been gearing up since the New Year for their respective, highly anticipated competition schedules leading to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England.





As field hockey hits the West Coast at Stanford University for the four-game matchup, the top ranked FIH Hero World Ranked The Netherlands is just as eager to start 2018 on a high note. USA Field Hockey sat down with Holland's head coach Alyson Annan, as the squad looks forward to facing the USWNT in the coming weeks, as well as their plans as tourists while in the Golden State.



USA Field Hockey: This series kicks off 2018 in preparing for the World Cup in London. How does the schedule look for The Netherlands in 2018?



Alyson Annan: The United States trip is an important one for us, with it being the start of our World Cup prep. On our return, the players will return to the clubs that leaves us limited time with the players until May.



USA Field Hockey: While in the United States, what is the team looking forward to the most outside of playing? What is everyone looking forward to experiencing? Any plans to sight see or team building in between matches?



AA: We will spend a few days team building in San Francisco. We are still planning but are of course looking to do some sightseeing.



USA Field Hockey: Are there any players that have been to the United States prior to this series?



AA: There are definitely players that have been to the United States. A few played in the Junior World Cup years ago that I believe was in Boston.



USA Field Hockey: Ideally, what are you looking forward to the most while state-side?



AA: We are looking forward to coming to the United States for this trip. We hope the weather will be kind to us.



