



Hockey will be well represented at the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards on January 29th.



Banbridge Hockey Club picked up a trio of nominations following a succesful season last year that saw them crowned Irish Senior Cup winners. Eugene Magee has been nominated for the Malcolm Brodie Player of the Year (amateur sportsperson), Banbridge Men's 1st XI have been nominated for Team of the Year (amateur team category) and Mark Tumilty has been nominated for Manager/Coach of the Year (amateur coach/manager).





Banbridge Academy Girls 1st XI Hockey Team have picked up a nomination for Young Team of the Year in recognition of their All Ireland Schools Girls triumph.



Rounding out the hockey nominations is Ireland's most capped female athlete Shirley McCay who has been nominated in a new category this year, the Game Changer Award. The Game Changer Award aims to recognise an individual woman who has made an impact on the Northern Ireland sporting landscape in the past year, making it better and stronger for females.



Irish Hockey Association media release