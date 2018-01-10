By BRIAN YONGA





The High Court will Wednesday hear the case that seeks to stop Saturday’s Kenya Hockey Union elections from taking place.





On Monday evening, George Jalang’o of the Hockey Federation of Kenya (HFK) obtained a temporary injunction from the High Court to stop Saturday’s annual general meeting and elections from taking place.



Jalang’o has contested the validity and mandate of the Kenya Hockey Union as the representative body for the sport in the country.



Jalango argues that his HFK was registered as the official national hockey governing organization, thus rendering the capacity of the KHU and its scheduled elections null and void.



Under the Kenya Sports Act 2013 [hereafter referred to as The Act], section 46 (3) (5), any Body operating as a sports organization must submit an application to the Registrar. The contention, therefore, is that the constitution of the current body fails to meet these minimum criteria for registration.



Attorney General Githu Muigai and Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Hassan Wario have been listed as the first respondents, while the Ministry of Sports and Sports Registrar Rosemary Wasike are the second and third respondents.



KHU are listed as interested parties in the matter which was certified as urgent by Lady Justice Njuguna.



The elections have twice been postponed due to various reasons with the four-year term of the current office having expired last month.



The election were due to be held on October 28 but were postponed due to the Africa Cup of Nations which were held In Ismailia, Egypt from October 22-29. They were then pushed to December 16 only to be postponed to allow affiliates time to hold their elections.



Ten positions will be up for grabs among them chairman, two vice chairperson, secretary general, vice secretary and match and fixtures secretary. Others are match and fixtures vice secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and public relations officer.



KHU chairman Nashon Randiek, who was elected unopposed during the last election in 2013, will this time have an opponent in Nairobi Hockey Association’s Inderjit Singh Matharu, a former Kenya international and Olympian.



