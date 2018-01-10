A strong squad has been selected to represent Scotland at the women’s 2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Brussels.





It’s a healthy mixture of youth and experience forming Chris Anderson’s squad as the Scots look to secure promotion to the top European division of women’s indoor championship hockey.



Vikki Bunce will wear a Scotland shirt once more as the indoor hockey expert lines up alongside the exciting Emily Dark in attack. Another exciting young prospect Katie Stott also features, as does Emma McDiarmid, while Alison Eadie and Louise Campbell add experience at this level to the team.



The tournament will be held on 19-21 January 2018 and will see the Scots compete against Wales, Belgium and Croatia in Pool B before crossover matches determine the qualification and relegation positions.



Pool A has Austria, Sweden, Lithuania and England competing for positions. The top two from each Pool will play for promotion places while the bottom two from each Pool will battle relegation.



Scotland women’s indoor squad Head Coach, Chris Anderson, said, “We have selected an exciting group of talented young players blended with quality senior players with a lot of indoor experience.



“We know the tournament will be difficult, and that every game will be difficult, but the squad is very much looking forward to the challenge.”

Scotland squad



Carmin Dow (Dundee Wanderers)

Susan Al-Haddad (Hillhead)

Emily Newlands (Watsonians)

Katie Stott (Grove Menzieshill)

Catriona Booth (Western Wildcats)

Alison Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University)

Susan Hamilton (Grove Menzieshill)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Frances Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Emma McDiarmid (Western Wildcats)

Vikki Bunce (Beeston)



Fixtures



19 Jan 2018



11:20 – Scotland v Wales

18:30 – Scotland v Belgium



20 Jan 2018



10:20 – Croatia v Scotland

TBC – TBC



21 Jan 2018



TBC – TBC



