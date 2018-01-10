

Black Stick Sam Lane has missed the cut this time round for the new Black sticks squad. PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks are hunting revenge against India when the Four Nations hockey tournament gets underway at the end of the month.





Coach Darren Smith has named a squad of 23 for the tournament, which will be cut back further heading into the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in April. The only notable omission was in-form Cantabrian Sam Lane, who was included for the most part of 2017.



India beat the Black Sticks 4-0 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last year and the side will be determined to get one back.



Midfielders Shea McAleese and Arun Panchia provide the bulk of experience having played a combined 476 internationals, while there are also 11 who have played fewer than 50 tests.



The tournament is in Tauranga and Hamilton from January 17-28, with New Zealand hosting Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th).



"Belgium after winning silver in Rio have gone from strength to strength and are in my view the best in the world. India are coming off winning the Asian Games and finishing third in the recent World League Final. They are quick, skilful and aggressive," Smith said.



"Japan are coming onto the international scene strong with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind."



Last year Japan beat Australia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, shocking the world champions.



It will be the first time the Black Sticks are fully assembled since July 2017 with European club hockey and injury meaning players had been missing.



"This will allow us to give more opportunities and also get our team in order ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April."



Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from January 17-21 before teams head to Hamilton from January 24-28.



New Zealand last played Belgium and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks squad: David Brydon, Marcus Child, George Enerson, Daniel Harris, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyce, Dane Lett, Devon Manchester, Shea McAleese, Harry Miskimmin, Leo Mitai-Wells, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Arun Panchia, Jared Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Brad Read, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant, Nic Woods.



Stuff