

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to open the year with a bang at the University of Waikato Four Nations in Tauranga and Hamilton.





Head coach Darren Smith has named a travelling group of 23 players for the series, which he plans to use as an opportunity to spread game time across a wider group.



Midfielders Shea McAleese and Arun Panchia provide the bulk of experience having played a combined 476 internationals, while there are also 11 athletes who have played less than 50 tests.



“This is a fantastic opportunity to see some top class international hockey in Tauranga and Hamilton,” Smith said about the series.



“Belgium after winning silver in Rio have gone from strength to strength and are in my view the best in the world. India are coming off winning the Asian games and finishing third in the recent World League Final. They are quick, skilful and aggressive.



“Japan are coming onto the international scene strong with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind. In 2017 they knocked over Australia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with their direct and hard-working style.



“For our team it will be the first time that we have been fully together since July 2017 with European club hockey and injury meaning that we operated deep into our extended squad through the October-November period.



“This will allow us to give more opportunities and also get our team in order ahead of the Commonwealth Games in April.”



The University of Waikato Four Nations sees New Zealand host Olympic silver medallists Belgium (world ranking 3rd), India (6th) and Japan (16th) from 17-28 January.



Split across two separate five-day series, Blake Park in Tauranga hosts the action from 17-21 January before teams head to Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton from 24-28 January.



New Zealand last played Belgium and Japan at the Hockey World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg where they recorded a 2-0 defeat and 3-1 victory respectively.



The Black Sticks will also be hunting revenge against India who came away with a 4-0 win in their last clash at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup earlier this year.



Tickets for all games in Tauranga and Hamilton are available now and start from just $5 through www.dashtickets.co.nz



For those who can’t be there in person, all games will be streamed live on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks) with replays available on demand at the conclusion of the live broadcast.



The University of Waikato Four Nations is proudly supported by Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), Tauranga City Council and Hamilton City Council.



CLICK HERE for more on the University of Waikato Four Nations



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN - UNIVERSITY OF WAIKATO FOUR NATIONS

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 21 32 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 26 112 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 26 26 Daniel HARRIS North Harbour Striker 21 9 Hugo INGLIS Southern Striker 26 195 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 27 193 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 25 35 Dane LETT Capital Defender 27 9 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 115 Shea McALEESE Central Midfielder 32 250 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 23 29 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker 22 38 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 23 82 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Striker 20 16 Arun PANCHIA Auckland Midfielder 28 236 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 24 73 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 19 41 Brad READ Capital Defender 22 10 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 27 72 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 25 106 Aidan SARIKAYA Midlands Midfielder 21 2 Blair TARRANT Southern Defender 27 171 Nic WOODS Midlands Defender 21 69

Hockey New Zealand Media release