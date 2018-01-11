By BRIAN YONGA





The High Court will on Thursday rule if the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will hold its elections this Saturday.





George Jalango of Hockey Kenya Federation (HKF) had on Monday evening obtained a temporary injunction from the High Court to stop Saturday’s annual general meeting and elections from taking place.



Jalang’o is contesting the validity and mandate of the Kenya Hockey Union as the representative body for the sport in the country.



During Wednesday’s hearing at Milimani, Jalango, representing HKF, asked the court not to allow KHU to continue with the AGM because of another ongoing case in the same court between the two parties.



“If the elections are done it will be a great injustice to the Sports Act and we will suffer a lot because we will have to withdraw our case,” Jalang’o argued.



“Suppose the court rules in our favour that we are legally registered and they went ahead and did the elections it will made our application before this court null and void, "he added.



Edward Rombo, the lawyer representing KHU argued that Jalango is not a member of KHU and belongs to another organisation that is not registered.



He added that KHU has already incurred costs of organising for the AGM and asked why he (Jalang’o) is interested in the affairs of the Union yet he is not a member of the union.



High Court Judge, Joseph Sergon directed all parties to report to the court Thursday morning at 9am for the ruling.



Jalang’o has been embroiled in a bitter legal fight with KHU over the last four years over on which body is legally registered.



Jalango argues that his HKF was registered as the official national hockey governing organization, thus rendering the capacity of the KHU and its scheduled elections null and void.



The elections have twice been postponed due to various reasons with the four-year term of the current office having expired last month.



The election were due to be held on October 28 but were postponed due to the Africa Cup of Nations which were held In Ismailia, Egypt from October 22-29.



They were then pushed to December 16 only to be postponed to allow affiliates time to hold their elections.



Ten positions will be up for grabs among them chairman, two vice chairperson, secretary general, vice secretary and match and fixtures secretary.



Others are match and fixtures vice secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and public relations officer.



KHU chairman Nashon Randiek, who was elected unopposed during the last election in 2013, will this time have an opponent in Nairobi Hockey Association’s Inderjit Singh Matharu, a former Kenya international and Olympian.



