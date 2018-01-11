Nigel Simon





QPCC Mixed Vets team



Queen’s Park Cricket Club made a successful defence of their Men’s Open and Mixed Veterans titles when the 16th annual Ventures Hockey Club Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament concluded at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Sunday night.





In the men’s final, the Parkites got a goal each from national women’s team coach Jerazeno Bell, Jordan Reynos, Darren Cowie and Stefan Mouttet to secure a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Defence Force.



The “Teteron Men” took the lead in the seventh minute through T&T international Mickell Pierre while team-mate Marcus James made it 2-0 three minutes later before Bell pulled a goal back for the Parkites in the 11th.



James then restored Defence Force’s two-goal cushion in the 16th, but national out-door defender Jordan Reynos cut the advantage in the 17th for a 3-2 half-time scoreline.



With minutes left in the match, national outdoor team captain Darren Cowie drew the Parkites level and with two minutes left, Stefan Mouttet banged in the decisive item.



Queen’s Park had a much easier time in the Mixed Veterans decider as national senior men’s indoor team coach Raphael Govia netted seven times in a 12-3 come-from-behind demolition of Defence Force.



Govia got his items in the fourth, fifth, ninth, 23rd, 27th, 31st and 33rd minutes while Rob Wyatt (4th & 38th) and Gary Chin (24th & 35th) added two each, while former National Security Minister Gary Griffith chipped in with the other in the 36th. For the Defence Force Anthony Morales got a double in the third and 20th, and former T&T standout, Nicholas Wren, the third item in the 25th.



And in the Women’s Open Division, Paragon used a late rally to beat host club, Ventures 3-2 for a second title in three years.



After a tense first-half, guest player and T&T international Krizia Layne opened the scoring for Ventures which lasted until the 27th minute when Australia-based Alanna Lewis drew Paragon level.



A minute later Keima Gardiner fired Paragon ahead and Kristin Thompson made it 3-1 in the 29th before Layne added second for ventures in the 33rd.



SUNDAY”S RESULTS



Finals

Mixed Veterans

QPCC 12 (Raphael Govia 4th, 5th, 9th, 23rd, 27th, 31st, 33rd, Rob Wyatt 4th, 38th, Gary Chin 24th, 35th, Gary Griffith 36th) vs Defence Force 3 (Anthony Morales 3rd, 20th, Nicholas Wren 25th)

Women’s Open

Paragon 3 (Alanna Lewis 27th, Keima Gardiner 28th, Kristin Thompson 29th) vs Ventures 2 (Krizia Layne 17th, 33rd)

Men’s Open

QPCC 4 (Jerazeno Bell 11th, Jordan Reynos 17th, Darren Cowie 35th, Stefan Mouttet 38th) vs Defence Force 3 (Mickell Pierre 7th, Marcus James 10th, 16th)

Third place

Women’s Open

SC Magnolias 8 (Brianna Govia 2nd, 14th, 24th, 26th, Kaitlyn Olton 30th, 34th, Shaniah De Freitas 27th, Savannah De Freitas) vs Notre Dame 0

Men’s Open

Fatima 6 (Andrew Vieira 9th, 28th, 30th, Quinn Clarke 17th,. 48th, Marlon King 33rd) vs Malvern 6 (Ariel Bowen 4th, 6th, 29th, Jovan Wren 7th, Kristen Emmanuel 14th, 35th) - Malvern won 2-1 on penalty-stroke shoot-out

Semifinals

Men’s Open

QPCC 4 (Jerazeno Bell 16th, 26th, 29th, Mark Ayen 36th) vs Fatima 2 (Quinn Clarke 31st, Roshan Hamilton 33rd)

Defence Force 7 (Marcus James 4th, 9th, 29th, 31st, 39th, Mickell Pierre 31st, Dillon Francis 36th, Shaquille Daniel 40th) vs Malvern 6 (Kristien Emmanuel 1st, 34th, Kieron Emannuel 18th, 19th, 35th, Ariel Bowen 19th).

Women’s Open

Ventures 1 (Krizia Layne 19th) vs SC Magnolias 0

Paragon 4 (Keima Gardiner 4th, 21st, Gabrielle Thompson 20th, Arielle Williams 26th) vs Notre Dame 0



Honour Roll

Most Valuable Player

Men’s Open: Mark Ayen (QPCC)

Women’s Open: Arielle Williams (Paragon)

Mixed Veterans: Raphael Govia (QPCC)

Best Goalkeeper

Men’s Open: Karlos Stephens (T&T Defence Force)

Women’s Open: Sarayah-U Plaza (Ventures)

Player of the Tournament: Jordan Vieira (Fatima).



The Trinidad Guardian