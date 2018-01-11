U18 Coach, Garuth Grudie, has selected the following players to move forward to the next phase of the Ireland U18 Ladies programme.





Name, Club, Province

Iseult Cambay, Pembroke Wanderers, Leinster

Gemma Ferguson, Mossley, Ulster

Ellie McLoughlin, Naas HC, Leinster

Caoimhe Perdue, Cork Harlequins, Munster

Alex Burns, Rainey, Ulster

Lisa Mulcahy, Muckross, Leinster

Caitlin Sherrin, Loreto, Leinster

Sarah Dunleavy, Greenfields, Connacht

KJ Marshall, Pembroke Wanderers, Leinster

Muireann Scanlon, Catholic Institute, Munster

Olivia Berry, Banbridge, Ulster

Amy Elliott, Railway Union, Leinster

Christina Hamill, Loreto, Leinster

Nadia Bennallal, Banbridge, Ulster

Sofia Cole, Railway Union, Leinster

Charlotte Cope, Naas HC, South East

Yasmin Pratt, Muckross, South East

Siofra O'Brien, Loreto, Leinster

Kate Gourley, Pegasus, Ulster

Natasha Twomey, Muckross, Leinster

Hannah Kelly, Old Alex, South East

Amy Buttimer, Bandon, Munster

Rachel Houston, Lisnagarvey, Ulster



The following players may be included in the panel subject to assessment at the next national training day on Sunday 18th February.

Olivia Mullan, Ballymoney, Ulster

Rebecca McCullough, Mossley, Ulster

Caroline Matthews, Muckross, Leinster

Sarah McAuley, Muckross, Leinster



The following players will be invited to regional sessions only for the next phase.

Niamh Shaw, Railway Union, Leinster

Saoirse Griffin, Cork Harlequins, Munster

Molly Dougan, Mossley, Ulster

Rebecca Kingston, Cork CoI, Munster



Irish Hockey Association media release