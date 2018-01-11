U18 Ireland Ladies - Training Panel Selection
U18 Coach, Garuth Grudie, has selected the following players to move forward to the next phase of the Ireland U18 Ladies programme.
Name, Club, Province
Iseult Cambay, Pembroke Wanderers, Leinster
Gemma Ferguson, Mossley, Ulster
Ellie McLoughlin, Naas HC, Leinster
Caoimhe Perdue, Cork Harlequins, Munster
Alex Burns, Rainey, Ulster
Lisa Mulcahy, Muckross, Leinster
Caitlin Sherrin, Loreto, Leinster
Sarah Dunleavy, Greenfields, Connacht
KJ Marshall, Pembroke Wanderers, Leinster
Muireann Scanlon, Catholic Institute, Munster
Olivia Berry, Banbridge, Ulster
Amy Elliott, Railway Union, Leinster
Christina Hamill, Loreto, Leinster
Nadia Bennallal, Banbridge, Ulster
Sofia Cole, Railway Union, Leinster
Charlotte Cope, Naas HC, South East
Yasmin Pratt, Muckross, South East
Siofra O'Brien, Loreto, Leinster
Kate Gourley, Pegasus, Ulster
Natasha Twomey, Muckross, Leinster
Hannah Kelly, Old Alex, South East
Amy Buttimer, Bandon, Munster
Rachel Houston, Lisnagarvey, Ulster
The following players may be included in the panel subject to assessment at the next national training day on Sunday 18th February.
Olivia Mullan, Ballymoney, Ulster
Rebecca McCullough, Mossley, Ulster
Caroline Matthews, Muckross, Leinster
Sarah McAuley, Muckross, Leinster
The following players will be invited to regional sessions only for the next phase.
Niamh Shaw, Railway Union, Leinster
Saoirse Griffin, Cork Harlequins, Munster
Molly Dougan, Mossley, Ulster
Rebecca Kingston, Cork CoI, Munster
Irish Hockey Association media release