



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following evaluations at a training camp this past November, as well as the test series against Canada’s U-18 Men’s Team in Moorpark, Calif., Junior U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Rutger Wiese and coaching staff have confirmed the U.S. U-16 and U-19 Men’s National Team rosters that will travel to Santiago, Chile to compete again Chile's Junior Squads from March 10-17.





In preparation for the Chile Test Series, both teams will participate in training camps in January and February in Moorpark, Calif. Once finalized the game dates and times will be released. This event will not be live streamed.



U.S. U-16 Men’s National Team Chile Test Series Roster:

Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Mehtab Grewal (Somis, Calif.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Gurcharan Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Rafael Martell (Miami, Fla.), Jasper Pouw (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Matthew Wong (Alamo, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team Chile Test Series Roster:

Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Gallucci (Trubell, Conn.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Finlay Quaile (Taunton, United Kingdom), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Jatin Sharma (San Fransisco, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandra, Va.), Amrinderpal Singh (Corona, Calif.), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



Chile is scheduled to travel to the United States this August for another test series, which will be held in Greenwich, Conn.



USFHA media release