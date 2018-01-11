KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are out to make a winning start in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division.





UniKL, who reached their first ever semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup last week, open their campaign against Tenaga Nasional at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow.



UniKL skipper Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil said that winning the opening match would boost the players’ morale in their quest to win one of the two titles at stake.



In the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup semi-finals, , UniKL lost 3-1 to eventual champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC). Marhan, a national midfielder, believes his teammates can bounce back strongly with a win against Tenaga.



“We must put that defeat to KLHC behind us and prepare mentally for a tough encounter against Tenaga.



“We’re fortunate to secure some very experienced foreign players and we hope they can help the team,” said Marhan.



“Against Tenaga, we need to employ a tight marking game as they have skilful national forwards like Tengku Ahmad (Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil) and Muhd Firhan (Ashaari) who are deadly if given half a chance,” added Marhan.



“Not only must we work on our penalty corners but we must be more vigilant in defending against penalty corners.



“The team’s all geared up to do well in the league where every point matters and we know it’s a long and winding road ahead.”



UniKL played Tenaga twice in home and away matches last year. UniKL won 1-0 on both occasions.



UniKL have featured in the MHL since 2011 but have yet to win any silverware. Last year, eight teams featured in the Premier Division and UniKL finished third overall behind league champions KLHC and Tereng­ganu.



