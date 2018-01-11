By Aftar Singh





Counting on you: Terengganu will rely on the world’s top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat (third left) to deliver the goals in the Premier Division.



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) have their feet firmly on the ground despite winning their first trophy – the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup.



KLHC, also the defending league champions, are well aware of the challenges and pitfalls that await them in the opening match against Terengganu in the Charity Shield match in Kuala Terengganu tomorrow.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan is hoping the penalty shootout win over Terengganu in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup final last Sunday will spur his players to another superb win in the lion’s den at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium.



“The fighting spirit, resilience and composure to stick to the game plan were instrumental in our comeback win over Terengganu in the final.



“To me, that win and the performance of our players showed we’re progressing in the right direction,” said Chiow Chuan.



KLHC were 2-0 down in the first quarter before ending the match 3-3 in regulation time and prevailing 4-3 in the penalty shootout.



“The players are interacting well, on and off the pitch. After three matches, they’re beginning to understand each other better,” said Chiow Chuan.



