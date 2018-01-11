

Giles Bonnet coaches the South African Women’s National Team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, UK.



Field Hockey Canada is announcing the appointment of Giles Bonnet as the Interim Head Coach of the Canadian Women’s National Team. Bonnet has an exceptional hockey resume and enters into the program with a wealth of experience and knowledge.





A native of South Africa, Bonnet has over 30 years of professional involvement in the sport both as a player and coach. His 20-plus year coaching career features experience with top men’s and women’s club teams in the Netherlands Premier League as well as international experience with the Dutch, Irish, Belgian and South African national teams.



His seven years as the head coach of the Belgian men’s national team heightened the position of the Red Lions in the global field hockey world. Over the past 20 years, Bonnet has been a key contributor to leading and preparing several countries in their march towards Olympic qualification and competition.



Bonnet is particularly proud of the accomplishments of the South African women’s national program while he was there. He was the head coach the South African women’s team at the 2012 Olympic games in London, UK. The team also tackled the challenging World Cup qualifying circuit and followed it up with positive results at the 2014 World Cup.



“Giles is a deeply experienced international coach with a sustained record of success,” said Jeff Sauvé, Chief Executive Officer of Field Hockey Canada. “We are confident Giles will make a substantial contribution to the success of our team and program.”



Bonnet will be responsible for leading the team through their winter and spring tours, including the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He said he sees a great deal of potential in the Canadian program and he’s excited to be selected for the role.



“I have seen a lot of progress from Team Canada over the past few years,” Bonnet said. “A lot of necessary ingredients are in place for Canada to make the next step and I am looking forward to working with the team and staff in realizing the potential that exists.”



The Canadian Women’s National Team is heading to Santiago, Chile on January 17 for a two-week training tour. Following that, they will be in the U.S. for a neighbouring tour before taking off to the Gold Coast for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Their busy spring culminates with the prestigious Hawkes Bay six-nations tour in May in New Zealand.



Field Hockey Canada media release