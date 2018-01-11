Laura Hallsmith



With the competition taking place this weekend, a squad with a blend of experience and youth have been selected to play at the 2018 Men’s Indoor Championships III this weekend.





The indoor competition is a vital step on the senior men’s performance programme as it provides the opportunity for players to gain experience of senior hockey in a challenging format of the game. With this in mind, Ben Clague, Jack Maclean, Will Riley, Jolyon Morgan and Mike Wood will all be making their first appearance for the senior indoor side after playing in the U21’s EuroHockey indoor tournament last January.



The tournament will be held on 12-14 January 2018 in Nicosia, Cyprus; with Wales playing the opening match against Belarus on Friday. They’ll further go up against Slovenia, Slovakia, Cyprus, Greece and Scotland.



Looking ahead to the weekend, Head Coach for the tournament, Lee Ible explained how important it is for the squad to play towards their strengths



‘We head to Cyprus in good shape, after some productive training events over Christmas. The indoor championships are always a great opportunity for us as a group to blood new players into the senior environment and over the years many of the current senior squad have made their way through via this event. It’s always difficult to predict how we will go on at the event, what we do know is that we will encounter some more experienced indoor teams there, but we also know that if we can play to our capabilities we can achieve some positive results.’



Wales Squad



James Carson

Ben Clague

Ali Clift

Kit Cutter

Eddy Evans

Ed Jones

Jack Maclean

Jolyon Morgan

Will Riley

Andrew Seimann

Jack Trantor

Mike Wood



Fixtures



Fri 12th Jan

10:00 – Belarus v Wales

14:30 – Slovenia v Wales



Sat 13th Jan

14.30 – Slovakia v Wales

19.20 – Wales v Cyprus



Sun 14th Jan

09.10 – Wales v Greece

12.40 – Scotland v Wales



Hockey Wales media release