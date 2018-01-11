



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following an impressive undefeated performance which included a gold medal at the women's Indoor Pan American Cup (IPAC) in Georgetown, Guyana, the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team earned their first-ever bid to the FIH women's Indoor Hockey World Cup. Set to take place February 7-11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany, Indoor USWNT Head Coach Jun Kentwell has named the 12-athlete roster and 2 traveling alternates to make the trip. A veteran squad will be present for USA as three fresh names have been added, including Sarah Johnson (Lincoln University, Pa.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.) and Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.).





"The selection of the squad to travel to the Indoor World Cup has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to face," said Kentwell. "I have never worked with a group of players who shown so much commitment and determination. I am extremely pleased with the very positive improvement in each of the player's skills and tactical awareness."



This squad selection came after constant assessment over the past few months, as well as building through games and sessions during the last two weeks. For Kentwell and coaching staff, it was to narrow down the traveling roster as the full squad played an important role in building the team. Without each member of the Indoor USWNT's commitment and hard work, which has continually pushed everyone to develop every aspect of their game, the team would not have been able to attain the level they have reached.



Taking place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, the 12-team women's tournament includes teams that all fall within the top-20 of the FIH Hero Indoor World Rankings. The Indoor USWNT starts pool play on Wednesday, February 7 against No. 5 Belarus at 4:25 a.m. ET and No. 4 Poland at 10:00 a.m. ET. On Thursday, February 8 they will face No. 12 Kazakhstan at 4:10 a.m. ET and No. 19 Switzerland at 10:15 a.m. ET. Their final pool game is on Friday, February 9 against No. 1 The Netherlands at 7:00 a.m. The Quarterfinals will start on Saturday, February 10 with the Finals taking place on Sunday, February 11.



Women’s Indoor Hockey World Cup Matches:



Wednesday February 7

USA vs. BLR 4:25 a.m. ET

USA vs. POL 10:00 a.m ET



Thursday, February 8

USA vs. KAZ 4:10 a.m. ET

USA vs. SUI 10:15 a.m. ET



Friday, February 9

USA vs. NED 7:00 a.m. ET



Both the men's and Women's Indoor World Cups will be available to view on the FIH YouTube Channel, free of charge. While it is not confirmed if all games will be broadcast, stay tuned to USA Field Hockey for more information.



Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Sarah Johnson (Lincoln University, Pa.), Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.), Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



Traveling alternates for the Indoor Hockey World Cup are Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.) and Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.). Supporting Kentwell in Germany will be assistance coach Ahmed Elmaghraby, manager Richard Kentwell and athletic trainer Aaron Finer.



USA Field Hockey is proud of the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team who will compete for the first-time ever at this event. Because of the milestone opportunity, we are asking members, friends and fans to participate in helping to offset the cost of the team's travel expenses. Your support helps to elevate the team's experience to best prepare them to succeed on the international stage. Please consider helping us meet our goal as any donation, big or small, helps.



For all information regarding the FIH women's Indoor Hockey World Cup in Germany, including the full schedule, check out the event page by clicking here. #IHWC2017



