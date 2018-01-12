BENGALURU: India men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh if confident that the team can win gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and defend their Asian Games title later this year.





In a packed year for international hockey, India will participate in major tournaments including the CWG [Gold Coast], Asian Games [Jakarta] and at the World Cup [Odisha]. Under new coach Sjored Marijne, the team started well winning Asia Cup in October last year and then defended their bronze medal at the Hockey World League Final 2017 in Odisha in December.



"After the HWL Final [Odisha in December 2017], we recognised some of the areas that we were lacking in," Manpreet said on the eve of the team's departure for a Four Nations Invitational Tour in New Zealand on Friday. "We knew we can do better in defence, man-to-man marking in the circle and we did work on that in this camp. There is no doubt we are approaching this year with clear goals of winning in the CWG and defending our Gold Medal at the Asian Games. And it is important we convert our weaknesses into our strength before entering these major events."



India will play two separate five-day series against Belgium, New Zealand and Japan starting on 17 January 2018 at the Blake Park in Tauranga followed by five-day series at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton that ends on 28 January 2018.



The 25-year-old feels the tour will put the young team, that also includes four uncapped players, in good stead ahead of bigger challenges. "It is always good to start the season with some good matches against top teams. We have Belgium in our pool in the World Cup this year and as many matches we play against them, the better for us. With teams like New Zealand and Japan in the fray, this tour will certainly help us in our preparations for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," he said.



Reflecting on the Hockey World League Final Manpreet said the experience of performing well against the likes of Australia, Germany, Belgium among others has instilled in them the belief that the can win against these top teams. "It was very important to do well against these tops teams in a big event. Earlier, somewhere at the back of our minds, we lacked the confidence that we can do well against higher ranked teams but now we don't doubt our abilities against top teams and play with the belief that we can win against them. We were the youngest team in the tournament and how we played instils new confidence in the minds of the youngsters," he midfielder said.



India start their campaign in New Zealand on January 17 against Japan at 10.15 IST.



