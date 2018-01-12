KUALA LUMPUR: Kieran Ian Govers is having the time of his life in his debut Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season.





The former Australian international started with a bang by netting five goals to steer Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to a 10-0 rout of Selangor in the first round of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup last week.



The 29-year-old Govers also helped UniKL to reach the semi-finals for the first time in the Alagendra Cup.



Govers, however, failed to score in the next two matches against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers in the quarter-finals and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the semi-finals of the knockout tournament.



When asked why he fired blanks after his five-goal feat in the opening match, Govers said that he was a bit unlucky.



“Great team play allowed me to convert. I scored in the second match (against MBPJ Tigers) as well but the goal was credited to another player.



“To be honest, it doesn’t bother me if I don’t score. As long as we win and play well, I’m happy. Scoring a goal is a bonus.



“It’s going to be my job to try and score as I want to help my team win matches,” said Govers.



UniKL open their league campaign against Tenaga Nasional at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



“As in any league, the opening match is going to be hard.



“We have to do better than what we displayed in the Alagendra Cup,” said Govers.



The Star of Malaysia