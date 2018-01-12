KUALA LUMPUR: The world’s top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat wants to get his act right to help Terengganu win the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Charity Shield match at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.





It was tough luck for the Argentine in the final of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup against Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday.



He scored two goals – one penalty corner and penalty stroke – for Terengganu but two of his penalty corner drag flicks hit the crossbar .



KLHC went on to win their first Alagendra Cup in sudden death penalty shootout 4-3 after both teams failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time.



In the 2015 Charity Shield match, Terengganu lost to KLHC on their own backyard 5-6 in sudden death penalty shootout after both teams were tied 2-2 after regulation time. Terengganu were also beaten 1-2 last year.



The Star of Malaysia