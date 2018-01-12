

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Wimbledon, East Grinstead, Team Bath Buccaneers and defending champions Surbiton make up the final four in England’s indoor Premier Division with the finals set for the razzamatazz of the Coperbox Arena on January 28.





Wimbledon topped the table and will face fourth-placed Team Bath Buccaneers in their semi-final, with East Grinstead and Surbiton playing each other in a bid to reach the final.



Wimbledon secured top spot when they beat Sevenoaks 5-2 last weekend, with England star Ed Horler hitting a hat-trick and Phil Ball (pictured) adding a goal in each half.



In their second game of the day, the southwest Londoners underlined their top form with a 6-0 defeat of Team Bath Buccaneers, Ball netting three more goals to take his tally up to 13.



There were no wins for Team Bath Buccaneers as their other game against Sevenoaks ended in a 4-4 draw, but they still finished fourth.



East Grinstead also secured a finals berth with two big wins, scoring 14 goals in the process. They opened the day against Reading, coming away with a 5-1 win. Wesley Jackson led the scoring with a brace while Ashley Jackson, Tijn Van Groesen and Ben Alberry all found the net also.



That result effectively ended Reading’s slim chances of making the finals and they finished in fifth place after beating Loughborough Students 4-2. Goals from James Carson and Duncan Riddell made the difference with the game being drawn 2-2 at the break.



Alberry was then the star of East Grinstead’s second game against Loughborough Students, hitting four goals in a big 9-3 win. Van Groesen also grabbed a brace, as did Simon Faulkner, with Jackson and Ross Stott were also on target.



Defending champions Surbiton finished third despite losing twice on Sunday. They suffered an early setback in a 5-4 defeat to Holcombe, with their opponents coming back superbly after trailing 3-0 at half-time, Dan Webster scoring twice.



It didn’t get any better for Surbiton as they closed proceedings with a 8-5 defeat at the hands of seventh placed Brooklands MU. Scotland and GB star Alan Forsyth scored four but couldn’t stop his side from losing as Stefan Ray-Hills hit a hat-trick for Brooklands.



Euro Hockey League media release