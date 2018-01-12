Alexie Beovich







A blistering U21’s competition saw the New South Wales (NSW) Women and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Men take home gold in this week’s Indoor National Championships.





The NSW Women duplicated their success from last year’s tournament, successfully defeating Victoria (VIC) 6-1 in a dominant display on Friday afternoon.



The women in blue blitzed their way through to the gold medal match dropping just one game for the entire tournament.



Led by fantastic performances from Kiarra Marsh, Sarah Watterson and Rachel Divall, the team never trailed during the final match. Team NSW were able to pile on six goals before conceding a last minute penalty corner to Victoria.



NSW athlete Kiarra Marsh finished the competition ranked second for goal scoring with 11 tournament goals, falling just short of Queensland’s Paige Schouw who had 14 goals to her name.



Team VIC proved to be a strong side throughout the tournament but were unable to match the offensive output of NSW in the gold medal match. Carly James led VIC’s goal scoring tally with 9 goals for the tournament.



QLD defeated WA in the bronze medal match.



The Indoor National Championship saw NSW, VIC, ACT, Queensland (QLD) and Western Australia (WA) field sides.



Final Standings:



Individual Goal Scoring:



The ACT Men’s team was able to come away with the goodies at Friday’s gold medal match, defeating team NSW 6-2.



Despite a lopsided scorecard, the gold medal match was a thrilling contest. Both sides went into halftime tied 2-2 but ACT took advantage of the break and scored four unanswered goals to seal the win.



Jake Staines found himself on the end of some great balls and was able to score a second-half hat trick in a truly impressive display.



Fans were treated to an offensive show as the three top goal scorers from the tournament competed in the gold medal match. NSW’ own Brady Anderson finished the competition on top of the table with 12 goals to his name, while ACT’s Ben Staines and Niranjan Gupte finished with 10 and 9 respectively.



Tasmania (TAS) defeated WA 2-1 in the bronze medal match.



Final Standings:



Individual Goal Scoring:



