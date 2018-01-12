By Ijaz Chaudhry





Badar Refaie, the sports marketing man, is the main person behind it



World XI comprising stars from hockey’s top nations will be playing two high profile matches against Pakistan’s national team in Karachi and Lahore on January 19 and 21 respectively.





The main person behind the idea and the execution is Badar Refaie. He tells ‘the World XI tour is a prelude to bigger things.’



Badar played first class cricket from 1976-80. He moved to the USA and stayed there to study and work. Bobby, as he is commonly called, represented the USA national cricket team for 12 years. Internationally acclaimed sports marketing consultant, Badar was PCB’s marketing director from 2012-2015, and also worked as the Executive Director of the PSL; played a key role in the launching of this league. A dual Pakistan and US national, he also served as the executive secretary USA Cricket Association from 1998-2004 besides being involved in high profile projects to establish cricket in the USA including ICC’s special project USA.



- What made you interested in hockey?



“In my time, all the cricketers played hockey and vice versa. I played hockey for my school team and also for a top notch club of Karachi.



Even after moving to the USA, my love for hockey remained intact. I was fortunate to witness that memorable final of 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles when Pakistan defeated Germany to win their last Olympic gold medal.



Hence, the decline of Pakistan hockey is very depressing for me. I always desired to contribute in some way to revive our national game.”



-It was the success of the cricketing venture that really lifted his spirits vis a vis hockey



“As you know, I was very much involved with the launch of PSL. The success of the league convinced me that a similar undertaking in Pakistan hockey is very much possible all the odds notwithstanding. After leaving the PCB, I had returned to the USA; only the hockey dream made me come back.



In 2016, I presented the idea of the Pakistan Hockey League to the PHF. In the meantime, I got Transmedia interested in this venture. PHF launched the tender and Transmedia were the successful party. We wanted to have the first edition of the PHL in Pakistan during October/ November, 2016. The foreign players had been contacted and the matters with the franchises were near completion. But the non-issuance of the NOC from the government was the stumbling block.



It is only recently that the government has finally given the go ahead.”



- Bobby, the project director of the tour, is confident that the World XI visit would play a vital role in arousing people’s interest in hockey before the all-important PHL



“That is the main purpose behind this short tour. It should serve as an appetizer for the PHL, and also help present Pakistan as a safe country for hockey. We have been able to rope in stars from almost all the top hockey nations of the day. The World XI has players, among others, from the Olympic Champions Argentina, World Champions Australia, European Champions Netherlands and the FIH 5th ranked Germany.



It is a wonderful blend. The three Argentines are young members of their current national team. Australian Grant Schubert has gold medals from all the big title events: Olympics, World Cup and Commonwealth Games. Three Dutch players have Olympic as well as European Championship medals. A fourth, the 19 year old Turkstra, played in the 2016 Olympics. Likewise, two Spaniards have Olympic silver and European gold in their trophy cabinet.

Phil Burrows is New Zealand’s all-time top field goal scorer.



-How did you manage to assemble such a galaxy of stars?



“Despite country’s unimpressive show for a long time, Pakistan and the sport of hockey are intractably linked. Pakistan’s record of four World Cup victories is still unequalled. Then the charm of playing in world’s biggest hockey stadium (in Lahore) is also an attraction.



Unfortunately, hockey’s diminished popularity means general public is not much aware of the present day stars of the game.



Hence, we arrived with the idea of the “Hall of Fame” event on the sidelines of this tour. During the first match in Karachi, five foreign legends will be honoured along with a similar number of Pakistani greats of the past. Among the foreigners, the names of Paul Litjens and Floris Jan Bovelander are still fresh in the minds of people from my generation. Many remember Bovelander as the man whose two penalty corner goals in the final of the 1990 World Cup in Lahore against Pakistan were instrumental in home country’s 1-3 defeat. Litjens held the world record for the most international goals (268) from 1982-2004 before our own Sohail Abbas came to own it. Incidentally, Sohail, still active on the domestic front, will be a part of the World XI.



Spanish Juan Escarre is another one with fond memories of Lahore. As the captain of his national side, he hoisted the 2004 Champions Trophy – Spain’s only Champions Trophy triumph.



However, another legend doesn’t have very good memories of Lahore. German Chris Blunck, was one of the players who flunked during the shootout of the 1994 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan; home side’s last victory at the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, he has an immortal status in game’s history- ‘Player of Tournament’ at the 1992 Olympics when Germany won the Olympic gold after 20 years.



-There will be additional attractions especially for the youth



“To lure people especially the youth, music concerts featuring the most popular bands will be held before both the matches.”



-Badar gives Transmedia a lot of credit



“I knew Rao Umar Hashim, Group Director TransGroup from my days with the PCB. Transmedia are the pioneers of sports marketing in this country. Apart from the PSL, for which they currently hold the marketing rights, the group has also been involved with the IPL, BBL, etc. Besides cricket, they have had stints with other sports. In hockey, it was the last Champions Trophy in Pakistan, in 2004. But today, it is different. In spite of the fact, that the World XI tour would be a commercial loss, the group has come forward to support the national game. Only motive is to bring back people who had left hockey grounds.”



It will be after a very long time that the hockey lovers in Pakistan would be able to watch such an exciting ensemble of stalwarts in action. The tour should also serve as the catalyst for the PHL which in turn could lead to the revival of country’s long lost hockey glory.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



