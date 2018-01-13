

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



To help great players thrive, the Euro Hockey League will once again have a team of officials to match with a series of Olympic and World Cup appointed umpires and technical officers lined up for Rotterdam at Easter for the KO16 and KO8.





The team will be headed up by the hugely experienced Bjorn Isberg as technical delegate. He has been in a lead role in close to 20 top level international tournaments, including being TD at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and he has been appointed to three outdoor World Cups and three Olympics in a variety of roles.



On the field, four of the umpires team that are set to blow the whistle at the 2018 World Cup in India will be in situ from March 30 to April 2. Poland’s Marcin Grochal – a two-time Olympic umpire – Francisco Vazquez, Ben Goentgen and Dan Barstow all found out of their appointments to Bhubaneswar in December, showing the level they are operating at.



Jakub Mejzlik has officiated nigh on 50 international games, including at the 2017 European Championships in Amsterdam.

Working with them are a number of umpires that have been developing quickly with Belgium’s Michael Pontus and the Netherlands’ Paul van den Assum both appointed to the European Junior Championships in 2017.



Malcolm Coombes and Ian Diamond are two umpires on the rise with the former on the team at EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona. Diamond had a busy 2017, umpiring at the World League Round 2 and the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.



In the video booth, Carol Metchette has vast experience from the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2014 World Cup having previously been an Olympic on field umpire, taking charge of the semi-finals in London 2012.



The Umpires Managers are Juan Manuel Requena and Peter von Reth. Von Reth has been working at major events for well over 20 years in this role having previously officiated at the 1990 World Cup in Lahore as well as the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics.



Technical Delegate: Bjorn Isberg (SWE)

Technical Officer: Casper Guldbrandsen (DEN)

Judges: Raphael Besse (FRA), Christophe Lefèvre (BEL)

Umpire Managers: Juan Manuel Requena (ESP), Peter von Reth (NED)

EHF Appointed Umpires: Dan Barstow (ENG), Malcolm Coombes (IRL), Ian Diamond (SCO), Ben Goentgen (GER), Marcin Grochal (POL), Jakub Mejzlik (CZE), Michael Pontus (BEL), Paul van den Assum (NED), Francisco Vazquez Lopez (ESP)



EHF Appointed Video Umpire: Carol Metchette (IRL)



Euro Hockey League media release