

Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



There is still one final pool match to be played by all sides in the women`s first division championships this weekend, and there is still the possibility of an upset, as the line-up for the semi-finals is close to conclusion. There is a treat on the cards at Forthbank this weekend.





Pool A is almost certainly concluded, champions Dundee Wanderers will finish top irrespective of their result against Hillhead. The latter could still make up the ground on Milne Craig Clydesdale Western for second spot – they are three points adrift with a much poorer goal difference – and they have the champions left to play.



In addition Western`s last encounter is against bottom side Kelburne, last time out the Titwood-based outfit piled in 16 without reply.



The other pool is very interesting, after a 2-2 draw last weekend Edinburgh University retained their single point advantage over Grove Menzieshill at the top. That scenario will remain if the Edinburgh students can see off Wildcats in their final encounter. Although still unbeaten in all matches this season University were held to a 2-2 draw by the Wildcats – Louise Campbell and Becky Dru were on target for Edinburgh but Catriona Booth and Megan Cox replied – a similar outcome could let Grove Menzieshill slip into pole position.



But, of course, the Taysiders would still have to see off CALA at Forthbank, they did just that earlier in the campaign, but only by 4-2.



The additional problem is that both CALA and Wildcats are desperate to pick up points to avoid bottom spot and the relegation play-off.



So, barring any unexpected events, the opening semi-final would pair Western and Edinburgh University – an intriguing prospect as the latter would appear to be the more consistent side while the former have been rattling in the goals, in fact 20 more than their rivals over the league and pool stages. While the students have survived the season so far without a defeat, they have dropped eight points with four draws.



In the earlier head-to-head University came out on top – but only by the odd goal in five. Edinburgh`s Sophie Maunder and Western`s Susi Gilman exchanged goals for a 1-1 half-time scoreline. The result was sealed by a double by Ella Watt before Gilman scored again for a consolation.



The other semi-final would then be the Tayside derby between Dundee Wanderers and Grove Menzieshill – never easy to predict a derby encounter. The champions are undoubtedly the pre-match favourites, they have won all their games barring a 3-3 draw with Edinburgh University. Wanderers have several players who are capable of piling in the goals, the likes of Amy Snelle, Emily Dark, Ruth Blaikie, Sam Sangster and Katie Mulholland.



Again the earlier result between the sides went well for Wanderers, the champions raced into a 5-1 half-time lead and the result was sealed, the above suspects were on target.



The semi-final line-ups could take a different shape if the earlier games take an unexpected turn, but however it eventually pans out the crowd at Forthbank on Sunday are in for a competitive treat.



Scottish Hockey Union media release