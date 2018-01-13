By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: KL Hockey Club (KLHC) lifted its third consecutive Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Charity Shield trophy.





The KL team edged Terengganu 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw in the regulation time at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu Friday.



In the penalty shootout, KLHC scored all its five goals through Lee Nam-yong, Joshua Pollard, Muhd Haziq Samsul, Jang Jong-hyun and Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan while Terengganu's scorers were Ahmad Shakeel Butt, Jaoqin Menini, Lopez Barreiros and Mohd Fitri Saari.



It was the third straight year that KLHC beat the East coast team to bag the Charity Shield.



It was the second title for KLHC in a space of five days.



Last Sunday (Jan 7), KLHC edged Terengganu 4-3 in a sudden death penalty shootout in the final to win the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup after the match ended in 3-3 draw at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The Star of Malaysia