By Aftar Singh





Unstoppable: KLHC players and coaches celebrating after beating Terengganu to lift the Premier Division Charity Shield in Kuala Terengganu yesterday. — Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) continued to rock when they clinched their second Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title within five days.





KLHC lifted the Premier Division Charity Shield by defeating Terengganu 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



In the shootout, KLHC scored all their five goals through Lee Nam-yong, Joshua Pollard, Muhd Haziq Samsul, Jang Jong-hyun and Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan. Terengganu converted through Ahmad Shakeel Butt, Joaqin Menini, Lopez Barreiros and Mohd Fitri Saari.



Last Sunday, KLHC also edged Terengganu 4-3 in a sudden death penalty shootout to win the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup after the match ended 3-3 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan had mixed feelings despite the success.



“We didn’t play up to expectations and for long spells, we were chasing the ball rather then letting our opponents work harder. However, winning the Charity Shield has somewhat eased the pain,” said Chiow Chuan.



The Star of Malaysia