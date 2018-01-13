Scotland clocked up two big victories on the opening day of Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship III in Nicosia, scoring 27 goals over two matches against Cyprus and Greece.





Cyprus 1-13 Scotland



It was a blistering start for Scotland at EuroHockey Indoor Championship III in Nicosia as they faced tournament hosts Cyprus in their opening match, and struck 13 times in a commanding victory.



Cyprus defended well in the opening stages as Scotland went hunting for goals. Fergus Sandison opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match and before long Luke Cranney bagged the second for Scotland to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute. Cranney slammed home his second goal a minute later to make it 3-0.



The goals then kept coming for Scotland – Gavin Byers made it 4-0 in the 14th minute before Jamie Carnegie scored a fifth.



Patrick Christie finished off a delightful penalty corner, picking his spot high in the net, to make it 6-0 as half time approached. There was still time for one more goal however as Christie bagged his second of the match on the stroke of half time.



A yellow card for Josh Cairns gave Cyprus the opportunity to pull a goal back early in the second half. From a penalty corner Antonis Efthymiou got his name on the score sheet to make it 7-1 to Scotland.



Christie then completed his hat-trick to put Scotland 8-1 up before Carnegie scored his second of the match and Scotland’s ninth on 31 minutes to make it 9-1.



Gordon Amour scored Scotland’s tenth and eleventh goals of the match, one of which was a delightful team goal where every player touched the ball before Amour finished off the move at the far post.



Fergus Sandison finished off a penalty corner to make it 12-1 just before full time, and just like the first half there was still time for one more goal – Christie scored his fourth right on the stroke of full time round off a fantastic opening match of goals for Scotland.



Head Coach Stuart Neave said, “I’m very pleased, it was a really good performance. The team worked hard to break down their defence and we got there by being patient and positive. We scored some really good goals, had chances to score more, and it was a very positive team performance. We’re looking forward to tonight’s game now.”



Scotland Captain Gavin Byers said, “It’s a really start for us. It’s a long tournament and we wanted to get off to a really good start, so scoring 13 goals and only conceding 1 puts us in a really good place. It gives us good confidence going into the next games.”



Greece 0-14 Scotland



Scotland enjoyed a goalscoring second match of men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Nicosia, striking 14 times against Greece.



Josh Cairns opened the scoring in just three minutes when he converted a penalty stroke to put Scotland 1-0 up. It was 2-0 just a minute later when Luke Cranney bagged his third goal of the tournament and continued Scotland’s fine goalscoring form.



Gavin Byers made it 3-0 on six minutes before Fergus Sandison rattled home a fourth a minute later.



The Scots were flying and Patch Christie scored Scotland’s fifth on the ten minute mark. It was his fifth goal in two games as the Scots went on another goalscoring rampage.



Cairns bagged his second of the match when he scored a penalty corner to make it 6-0 on 14 minutes.



Then red-hot Christie scored again as half time approached to give Scotland a 7-0 lead at the break.



After the restart Callum Milne added his name to the scoresheet for his first strike of the tournament, and Scotland’s eighth of the match.



Cairns bagged his hat trick just a minute later with another penalty stroke to put Scotland 9-0 ahead before hitting the net again to make it 10-0 on 26 minutes.



Christie struck again a minute later to make it 11-0 for the rampant Scots before Cairns hit the net again from a penalty corner.



Another penalty stroke for Scotland and this time Cranney finished clinically to make it 13-0 as the goals rained in.



Scotland made it 14-0 right at the death when Christie fired home his fourth of the match to cap off another fine victory in Nicosia.



Head Coach Stuart Neave said, “This was a really good performance – we took it up a notch and scored lots of goals. We stuck to the game plan and got our reward for it. We’re looking to improve with every game and it was pleasing to have gone up a notch again.



“Tomorrow’s a big day for us and we’ll look forward to some tough games to come.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release