



England men began their EuroHockey Indoor Championships II campaign with matches against Croatia and Sweden in Pool B.





In their opener goals from Tom Sorsby and Ben Boon had put England into a 2-0 lead but Croatia staged an impressive comeback to win 3-2



Next up for England were Sweden and the sides played out a thriller, the sides couldn’t be separated as the contest ended 4-4.



Sorsby and Boon were once again on target, Gareth Griffiths also found the net before Dan Faulkner netted England’s fourth. However Sweden won a penalty corner in the final minute and converted to steal a point.



In their final pool match England face Italy before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played over the weekend.



You can watch some of the action from Turkey at eurohockeytv.org or follow the results at http://www.fih.ch/events/match-centre/



England Squad: Chris Wyver (GK), Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (GK), Robert Gleeson, Tom Sorsby (C), Duncan Scott, Gareth Griffiths, Ben Boon, Daniel Faulkner, Peter Scott, Josh Pavis



England Hockey Board Media release