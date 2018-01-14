Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

KHU chief Nahashion Randiek retains seat

Published on Sunday, 14 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 69
By BRIAN YONGA


Kenya Hockey Union chairman Nashon Randiek. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya Hockey Union president Nahashion Randiek Saturday evening retained his seat as Mike Malungu and Elyna Shiveka were voted in as first and second vice presidents respectively.



Randiek floored his only opponent Inderjit Matharu in Saturday's polls at the Parklands Sports Club.

Randiek got 12 votes against Matharu's five votes to retain his seat for another four years.

Malungu and Shiveka were voted as first and second vice president respectively.

Journalists were barred from covering the polls.

Daily Nation

