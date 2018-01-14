KUALA LUMPUR: They’re young but dangerous.



And TNB-Thunderbolt’s rivals better beware after the youthful side upstaged former champions Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Friday.





Thunderbolt pulled off a stunning win, coming back from a goal down to edge the Tigers – led by six foreigners – 2-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Last year, the team – also made up of students – raised eyebrows by thrashing Maybank 7-3 in the MHL.



Thunderbolt coach Mohd Amin Rahim was full of praises for his players, whose average age is only 19.



“My boys have proven that last year’s big win was not a fluke. They’ve also showed they are no pushovers,” said Amin.



“It was a good start for us in the league and I want my players to keep the momentum going.”



Thunderbolt, featuring in the Premier Division for the se-cond season, face favourites Terengganu at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu today.



Thunderbolt played Terengganu in the semi-finals of the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup last week and went down fighting 3-1.



Terengganu are banking on the world’s top penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat of Argentina to deliver the goals.



Amin said his players can’t afford to give away penalty corners as Peillat hasproven to be almost immaculate in his executions.



“It’ll be a big challenge to stop him from scoring,” said Amin, who was himself a penalty corner specialist during his international playing career with Malaysia.



“We gave Terengganu a good fight at the Alagendra Cup and I want my boys to play much better tomorrow. I have faith in them,” said Amin.







The Star of Malaysia