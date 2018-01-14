Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

KLHC won’t let two title wins get to their heads

Published on Sunday, 14 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 56
By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) coach Lim Chiow Chuan wants his players to stay grounded despite winning two titles in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) within a week.



Chiow Chuan does not want the double victories to get to his players’ heads.

KLHC enjoyed a fantastic week when they bagged the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup on Sunday and the Charity Shield on Friday.

They defeated the same opponents – Terengganu – in penalty shootouts to win both titles.

The vastly experienced Chiow Chuan said the journey had just begun for the team.

“We have tough matches lined up every week and there’s no room for complacency. We have won titles but our performances are still not up to the mark,” said Chiow Chuan.

“This team can play better and it’s a matter of each player pulling his weight and contributing.”

The Star of Malaysia

