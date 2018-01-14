

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Belgium are guaranteed at least an equal best ever finish in the EuroHockey Indoor Championship as they set up a surprise final line-up with Austria in Antwerp.





The Belgians’ previous best finish in the competition came in Arnhem in 1976 and will hope to go one better on Sunday. They topped their group with wins over Russia (5-1) and Switzerland (2-1) before drawing with Austria 3-3 to go through to the semi-finals.



In the final four against Poland, they raced into a 3-0 half-time lead with Gaetan Dykmans, Max Plennevaux and Tanguy Zimmer on the mark.



They also scored the next three with Zimmer, Plennevaux and Pierre Louis Maraite to put the Belgians in dreamland. The Poles got three back but were never in the tie, falling 7-3.



Austria, meanwhile, won a shoot-out against Germany. They had led 2-0 when Michael Korper and Patrick Schmidt scored but the Germans were level before half-time courtesy of Hannes Muller and Jesper Kamlade.



No second half goals meant a shoot-out was required and then sudden death which went on into an eighth round. There, Fabian Unterkircher eventually spun around Alexander Stadler to score the winning shoot-out and send them through to the final.



They will be hoping to win their second European title following their victory in Almere in 2010.



Euro Hockey League media release