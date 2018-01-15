

PHOTO: www.cahockey.org.ar



Last month, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) got the country buzzing when it announced a World XI hockey team would be visiting the country.





In a video statement, Argentinian hockey player Diego Ignacio Paz has been announced as one of the players coming to the country and he is ‘excited’ to be part of the hall of fame World XI team visiting Pakistan this month.



Paz says it’s wonderful to be part of the revival of hockey in the country. “Pakistan get ready, we are coming!” he says in the end.



Last month, PHF announced that arrangements were being put in place for the team to play two matches, one in Karachi on January 19 and the other in Lahore on January 21, in Pakistan.



Legendary penalty-corner specialist Sohail Abbas will be captaining the World XI side, which will include players from Holland, Spain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and South Korea, in the two matches against Pakistan’s national hockey team.



On the sidelines of World XI team’s visit, a Hall of Fame event will also be organised to honour former greats of the game from Pakistan, Australia and the Netherlands.



“We are hopeful that the arrival of hockey stars from around the world will not only open the doors of international hockey in Pakistan, but it will also provide a much-needed boost to the national sport in the country,” a PHF official told The Express Tribune.



The Express Tribune