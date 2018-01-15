By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom's Lucy Wangeci in action against Multimedia University during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on January 14, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom are the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League title after they thrashed Multimedia University (MMU) 6-0 in a league match at the City Park Stadium.





The win sealed the league leaders’ 20th record crown with two matches to play.



Telkom are now on an unassailable 54 points, 14 points clear of second-placed Strathmore University Scorpions.



They have won all their 18 matches played so far this season, scoring an impressive 109 points and conceding only three goals in yet another dominant campaign.



Telkom coach Jos Openda praised his charges’ impressive form and work ethic which he said was a cut above the rest of the teams in the league.



“We have once again shown our hardwork and discipline on the pitch. Teams were better this season but we came out more prepared and hungry to retain the title,” a jubilant Openda said.



Openda now turns his attentions on defending their Africa Cup for Club Champions title in Accra, Ghana from Saturday.





Telkom coach Jos Openda follows the action during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Multimedia University at the City Park Stadium on January 14, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



“There are some areas in our midfield and set-piece play that we need to work on before the club championship which will be very competitive and the pressure is on us as champions,” he added.



On her part, Telkom captain Tracy Karanja said their success will give them the confidence to do well in the continental showpiece.



“We are not tired of winning and we want to get even better and that means pushing ourselves even harder for more glory,” she said.



In Sunday's match, Telkom dominated possession early but wasted numerous chances before they finally found their groove. Evergreen striker Jackline Mwangi struck four times to take charge of the top scorers chart with 24 goals.



Her strike partner Audrey Omaido also scored her 21st goal of the campaign with Jane Ofula adding the other to complete an impressive display. The match saw the return of former international Hellen Chemtai to the Telkom squad after a two-year hiatus.



In an earlier women’s Premier League match, Kenyatta University Titans played out a goalless draw with Vikings. In the men’s Premier League, KU Vultures went down 3-0 to Butali Sugar Warriors and remain in danger of facing the drop.



Goals from Barnabus Odhiambo, Hannington Otieno and Zack Aura secured the three points for the 2015 champions. The result moved Butali to second place with 57 points, 16 ahead of Kenya Police who clinched the title on Saturday.



The students are second from bottom with 22 points with four matches left to play this season.



Daily Nation