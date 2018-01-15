By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional, led by only local players, taught fancied Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) a lesson in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





KLHC, who won the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and the Charity Shield within five days earlier, were outplayed 4-2 by Tenaga at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



It was also sweet revenge for Tenaga as they were beaten 2-1 by KLHC in the quarter-finals of the Alagendra Cup.



It was Tenaga’s second straight win in the Premier Division as they edged Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), powered by six foreigners, 3-2 last Friday.



Tenaga stayed top of the standings with six points while KLHC only have one point from their 2-2 draw against Terengganu last Friday.



KLHC, boasting seven national players and six imports, were a pale shadow of theside that won two titles earlier as they only shone in patches.



Tenaga, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders and were 3-0 up after just 18 minutes.



They scored via their first penalty corner in the fifth minute through Syed Mohammad Syafiq Syed Cholan, whose high drag flick sailed past experienced goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin.



Five minutes later, Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook increased the lead off a well-taken reverse stick attempt from the top of the semi-circle.



Tenaga kept up the pressure and netted their third goal in the 18th minute off a hit from the top of the semi-circle by Firhan Ashaari. Muhd Shahril Saabah made it 4-0 in the 48th minute off an acute angle.



KLHC only came alive in the last 10 minuteswith two penalty corner strikes from South Korean Jang Jong-hyun in the 51st and 59th minutes.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said his players were wiser after learning from their mistakes in the Alagendra Cup.



“Today my players did exceptionally well to capitalise on the chances to beat a side boasting world-class players,” said the former international.



“The players, however, need to work on their fitness. They were getting tired in the last quarter and we conceded two goals because of that.”



The Star of Malaysia