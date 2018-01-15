

Western Wildcats win U18 Boys Indoor Cup. Photo by Mark Pugh



Western Wildcats won the U18 Boys’ Indoor Cup at Bells Sports Centre with a 5-2 win over Watsonians in the final.





The day started with a Pool A showdown featuring Grove Menzieshill versus Gordonian’s. Gordonian’s showed their intent early with a conversion from George Jones in the opening seconds of the match. The contest was fast paced with the play racing up and down the court. Grove Menzieshill equalised through their captain, Jamie Golden. Both teams scored before the break to make it an even 2-2 at half time, Golden and Jones both earning a brace for their teams. Both teams came out fast after the break and it was Grove Menzieshill who made the advance with a corner conversion and Golden’s hat-trick. Gordonians were not out of the game, James Morris equalised. The last play of the game came from Gordonians a late penalty corner, Sam Hill earned the three points by converting.



Stewart’s Melville College took on Western Wildcats in the second game of Pool A. The College were the first to convert – Adam Stevenson in open play. Wildcats soon responded to make it 1-1 at half time, Fraser Moran getting his name on the score card. The College advanced by two goals after the half. Alex Riddell and Sam Tait scored in open play. Wildcats drew a goal back with three minutes on the clock through Sam Eadie.



The first game of Pool B saw Aberdeen Grammar School take on Watsonians. Grammar opened the scoring through Duncan Rudd. The game stayed at a 1-0 stalemate until late in the second half. Grammar pulled further ahead through Cammie Robson. Watsons scored through Fraser Heigh to bring the match to 2-1. Aberdeen Grammar scored two goals within the final minute to take the three points.



The second match in Pool B saw Clydesdale take on Perthshire. The Midland side came out convincing winners with a 4-0 final score, with a hat trick from Alex Wilson and a single strike from John Stephen.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In Pool A the second round of fixtures saw a tight game between Western Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill, both on the hunt for their first points. In the first half the two teams fought for the lead. Grove Menzieshill was first to score through Samuel Knight. Less than a minute later Wildcats evened the score through Sam Eadie. Grove Menzieshill advanced once more through a well converted penalty corner. On the stroke of half time Wildcats evened the score again to bring the half to a close at deadlock. Wildcats came out all guns blazing after the break scoring three goals. Grove Menzieshill made a comeback through Captain Jamie Golden, taking his hat-trick in the game, a minute later he made his tally four however it wasn’t enough to take the points from Wildcats.



Gordonians took on Stewart’s Melville College, with seven goals before the break, it was Stewart’s Melville that took the lead first through a penalty corner from Robbie Croll. A Gordonians reply was swift from open play and came through James Morrison. An almost exact replica of the goal came from Alex riddle to reinstate the lead from College. Gordonians again issued a response from Sam Hill. Another swing in possession saw Croll advance his team once more by converting a penalty stroke. Gordonians won a stroke four minutes later to bring the game back to a tie, Matt Davidson converting. The last goal of the first half left the Edinburgh side ahead, a coolly converted penalty corner earning Riddell a brace. The only goal of the second half went to Stewart’s Mellville – a strike by Sam Tait from a penalty corner eight minutes from time.



In Pool B’s second round of fixtures, Clydesdale faced Aberdeen Grammar and took an early lead in the second minute through Fraser Cowle. The game remained 1-0 for the rest of a tightly contested half with both teams having chances to score. In the second half Clydesdale took their chances and cruised to a 4-0 win. Jamie Green added the second goal after a nice bit of team play and this was followed five minutes later by Ben Galloway, adding Clydesdale’s third from a quick attacking move. Cowle added his second and Clydesdale’s fourth to put the game well beyond Aberdeen Grammar. Three goals in the first nine minutes saw Watsonians take a commanding lead over Perthshire early in the game. Euan Fraser opened the scoring before a quick-fire double by Fraser Heigh gave them a comfortable lead, that was until Perthshire pulled one back just before half time though Ross Fleming. Like in the first half, Watsonians came flying out of the blocks and scored two early goals. Fraser Heigh completed his hat trick in the 17th minute before Euan Burgess grabbed his second to make it 5-1 to Watsonians. Perthshire pulled one back through Alex Wilson from a penalty corner but it wasn’t enough to inspire a late comeback.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In the final pool games of the day, Pool A saw Stewarts Melville College face Grove Menzieshill. The latter raced into a 3-0 lead with three goals in three minutes. The first was a penalty stroke by Jamie Golden, quickly followed by a good finish from Fergus Rice before Golden made it three from a penalty corner. Stewarts Melville did not let the score line affect them and two quick goals after the break from Alex Riddell started a comeback. Grove Menzieshill restored their lead to two through Fergus Rice but Riddell went straight up the other end to make the score 4-3. In an exciting but tense last few minutes, Stewarts Melville thought they had rescued a draw after Riddell added his fourth goal in the 29th minute. That was until a very late penalty corner was fired home by Jamie Golden to give Grove Menzieshill the win. In the other game in the pool, Western Wildcats earned top spot thanks to a 5-2 win over Gordonians. Two goals in the first three minutes from Fraser Moran and Andrew McConnell gave them a two goal lead, Matt Davidson replied for Gordonians in the fourth minute and despite numerous chances at both ends, the game remained 2-1 at the break. There were no more goals until the 24th minute, when Andrew McConnell beat two players before scoring into the corner of the net to make it 3-1. Gordonians replied through a good team goal finished by Chris Moon before Wildcats took control through two further goals from Andrew McConnell to win the game 5-2.



Pool B’s final games saw Watsonians win the group thanks to a 5-2 win over Clydesdale. Two goals from Murray Cannon gave them a 2-1 lead at half time, Alasdair Richmond scored the goal for Clydesdale after good build up play. Into the second half and Watsonians took control, James Graham made it 3-1 after good link up play with Cannon before two goals in the space of 30 seconds from Roddy Craig and Fraser Heigh made it 5-1 to put the game beyond Clydesdale. Fraser Cowle added a consolation goal in the final minute for Clydesdale with a delightful finish passed the keeper. Aberdeen Grammar v Perthshire was a tense affair as both teams knew the winner would advance to the semi-final. Aberdeen Grammar took a two goal lead thanks to two fantastic team goals, both finished excellently by Duncan Rudd. Perthshire pulled one back with eight minutes to go, John Stephen finishing off a penalty corner. There were multiple chances at both ends as Perthshire pushed to find an equaliser, but the Aberdeen Grammar defence held strong thanks to some good saves by Neal Fleming in goal. Not to be outdone, Oliver Sikora in the Perthshire net made a great save from a penalty stroke with 30 seconds left on the clock but Perthshire could not take advantage and Aberdeen Grammar held on to win.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In the 7th/8th placing match, Clydesdale faced off against Gordonians. Gordonians took the lead in the first minute thanks to a well taken goal by Sam Hill. It remained this way until into the second half when Gordonians scored two quick goals to make it 3-0. James Morrison scored a very good individual goal before George Jones won the ball high up the pitch and finished to make it 3-0. Sam Cole pulled one back for Clydesdale in the closing stages of the game.



In the other placing match for 5th and 6th, Grove Menzieshill came up against Perthshire. Grove Menzieshill opened the scoring through Keir Robb in the fourth minute with a well taken goal, Perthshire got their equaliser in the 12th through a similarly well taken goal by John Stephen. A late penalty corner allowed Jamie Golden the chance to give his side the lead going into half time, and he done so with a fine effort giving the keeper no chance. Into the second half and four goals in four minutes put Grove Menzieshill out of sight. Samuel Knight grabbed the third after a good individual run, before Keir Robb and Lewis McKenzie raced up the pitch in the next two attacks to add goals four and five for their team. Not settling for one goal, McKenzie won the ball back from the restart and scored his second and Grove Menzieshill’s sixth of the game. Findlay Donnelly scored a nice consolation goal for Perthshire with just a minute remaining on the clock.



In the first semi-final of the day, Western Wildcats faced off against Aberdeen Grammar. Western Wildcats proved just too strong for the Aberdeen side, as they raced into a 5-0 half time lead. Goals from Fraser Moran, Euan Cowan, Ronan Vennard, Andrew McConnell and Stuart Eadie, the latter a great finish from a penalty corner, emphasised Western’s dominance at the break. Aberdeen Grammar did have some chances, but ultimately could not take them as Western Wildcats added a further two goals through Vennard and MacKenzie to take a 7-0 lead. Aberdeen Grammar did get their goal as Leon Potts smashed home from a penalty corner, but it was no more than a consolation as Anderson and Eadie added goals 8 and 9 for Wildcats as they ran out 9-1 winners to take their place in the final.





Photo by Mark Pugh



In the second semi-final of the day Watsonians took on Stewarts Melville College. The game was played at a very high pace with both teams looking determined to make the final. A goal each for Euan Burgess and Adam Stevenson in the first five minutes left the score at 1-1 approaching half-time, then there was a flurry of goals. Watsonians went into a 3-1 lead through goals from Calum Wood and Fraser Heigh before Stewarts Melville immediately pulled one back through Stevenson again to leave the game nicely poised at 3-2 going into the break. But this was the end of Stewarts Melville’s chances as Watsonians took control in the second half. A quick goal from Fraser Heigh to complete his hat-trick made it 4-2 before he scored an absolute worldie for his fourth and his team’s fifth goal of the game. It was a definite goal of the day as he dribbled down the left hand side then from right in the corner he’s managed to pick out the far side of the net as he was falling over, a superb goal. James Graham added a sixth for Watsonians as they took their place in the final against Western Wildcats.



The third/fourth place playoff was between Aberdeen Grammar School and Stewarts Melville College. In a hard fought game of hockey, Aberdeen Grammar just edged it with a 4-3 win. Aberdeen Grammar went into a two goal lead thanks to two good finishes by Mark Alderson and Kieran Christie. Stewarts Melville pulled one back just before half time as David Johnston beat the keeper after good build up play down the right hand side. Aberdeen Grammar restored their two goal advantage with a great goal off a penalty corner, a lovely bit of play finished well by Duncan Rudd. The last ten minutes were frantic as both teams strived to win the game, Stewarts Melville pulled one back with eight minutes on the clock through Robson before Rudd scored a lovely goal to make it 4-2 to Aberdeen Grammar. Stewarts Melville continued to fight back and ensured a nervy ending as Robson added his second of the game with two minutes left. Unfortunately it was not to be for them and Aberdeen Grammar held on to take third place in the Boys’ Indoor Cup.





Photo by Mark Pugh



The final of the 2018 Indoor Boys Cup was contested by Western Wildcats and Watsonians. In a frantic start to the game, both teams had chances in the opening five minutes but neither team were able to make the break through from penalty corners. Wildcats opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Roshan Anderson after good play by Andrew McConnell. Almost immediately Watsonians replied as they broke forward and Murray Cannon fired a peach past the goalkeeper to level the game at 1-1. In the 9th minute Western Wildcats retook the lead, a nice short corner routine was fired home by Andrew McConnell. McConnell almost scored again a minute later, a lovely piece of skill gave him some space to lift the ball over the keeper but equally good defensive work by Roddy Craig cleared the ball off the line to keep the score at 2-1 approaching half time. With 15 seconds on the clock until the break, Fraser Moran extended Wildcats lead to 3-1, Kyle Bannerman won the ball in a dangerous area, passed to Moran who beautifully struck the ball into the top corner, a majestic strike.



The second half started at a similar pace to the first, almost immediately Andrew McConnell found space but a good save by Sam Gibb in the Watsonians goal kept the score at 3-1. Watsonians got a goal back in the 4th minute of the second half, good work by Euan Burgess was finished off well by Callum Wood. As Watsonians pushed for an equaliser, it left space at the back and both teams had multiple chances to add to the scoreline. It was Western Wildcats who would do so, in the 28th minute extending their lead to 4-2 through Fraser Moran who finished well after some good skill by Andrew McConnell. A penalty stroke in the final minute was finished well into the top corner by Moran, and put the game beyond doubt. Western Wildcats saw out the game to become 2018 Boys Indoor Cup Champions.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release