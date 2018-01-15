

Wanderers and Western to meet in women’s GALA final



This season`s GALA final for the women`s Indoor National League 1 championship will be between champions Dundee Wanderers and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western.





The catalyst in the first semi-final occurred in the 37th minute with Western leading 5-3, Edinburgh University were awarded a penalty but Becky Dru`s spot effort was saved by stand-in keeper Wendy Justice. Regular keeper Jess Buchanan was forced to return home through illness and the Olympic bronze medallist stepped into the breech to defy the students.



It was a ding-dong opening with the score at 2-2 after ten minutes, Millie Steiger and Kayleigh Justice twice gave Western the lead only for Dru at a penalty corner and Katie Crawford to reply for the students. By the interval the Titwood-based side had taken a 4-3 lead, Susie Gilman and Alison Eadie with an overtime penalty corner were on target while Hanna McKie replied for University.



Four minutes into the second half Steiger scored her second of the game to put Western 5-3 ahead, the spot miss and also a couple of wasted penalty corners hindered Edinburgh`s cause. The tie was over when Margery Justice slotted home a set piece with three minutes left for a commanding 6-3 lead.



The second semi-final produced the almost inevitable hard graft struggle between the Tayside rivals Wanderers and Grove Menzieshill with the former emerging winners by the odd goal in three.



There were no goals for most of the first half, but with two minutes left Rachel Osborne gave the champions a precious single goal lead to take into half-time. It took until 33 minutes for the next goal, Jess Ross stole the ball from Grove Menzieshill, passed it on to teenager Ruth Blaikie who doubled Wanderers` tally. In a dramatic denouement Olympian Pauline Stott MBE pulled one back for Grove Menzieshill with a high shot at a penalty corner that flew past Carmin Dow.



In the final seconds Grove Menzieshill were awarded another set piece, but this time Stott sent her effort just wide of the target and it was Wanderers who advanced to the final.



Hillhead finished their indoor season with a creditable fifth place after beating CALA by the odd goal in seven. The Glasgow side raced into a three goal lead through Wendy Andrews, Jenny Sinclair and Shona Oliphant, although by the break it had been reduced to 3-2 with a double from CALA`s Shona McNab. Andrews then gave Hillhead a 4-2 cushion from the spot, and while McNab completed her hat-trick it was not sufficient to save the game.



After a rather dismal season Kelburne were finally relegated after going down to Wildcats in the play-off, but only by 2-1. Molly Godfrey scored the only goal of the first half for Wildcats, their tally was doubled with a strike by Catriona Booth. Catherine McLaughlin reduced the leeway at a penalty corner with three minutes left, but not enough to save the tie.



The final matches in Pool A went according to form, especially Western`s 9-0 win over Bromac Kelburne. Margery Justice was top scorer with a hat-trick while there were doubles for Millie Steiger and Alex Wilson.



The other encounter was a much closer affair, in fact champions Dundee Wanderers had to thank a last minute penalty corner strike by Emily Dark to save the blushes with a narrow 2-1 victory over Hillhead. It was goalless until 15 minutes when Amy Snelle opened the scoring for Wanderers. That is how the score stood until Rebecca Osbourne created a shock by equalising with just four minutes left.



But there was a shock in store for Grove Menzieshill in Pool B`s final matches, they went down 2-1 to CALA, the result did not prevent the Taysiders moving on to the semi-finals but it did save the Edinburgh side having to contest the later relegation play-offs. It was goalless at the interval, but within four minutes of the restart CALA edged ahead with a penalty corner conversion by Gurinder Saini. Within three minutes the Edinburgh side had doubled their tally when Shona McNab converted from the spot. Pauline Stott MBE pulled one back for Grove Menzieshill, but not enough to salvage the game.



Edinburgh University preserved their unbeaten record and finished top of the pool after a 4-1 win over Wildcats. A goal from University`s Hanna McKie was all that divided the sides at the interval. The students added three more in the second half, McKie again along with Sophie Maunder and Ella Watt before the Wildcats notched a very late consolation through Lucy Findlay.



Scottish Hockey Union media release