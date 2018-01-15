Scotland came third in Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship III in Nicosia, narrowly missing out on qualification. The final day of the tournament saw the Scots clock up two big victories against Wales and Slovenia.





Scotland 11-0 Slovenia



Scotland went on a goal scoring rampage against Slovenia in the final day of Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Nicosia. The 11-0 victory, along with a defeat for Slovakia elsewhere, put the Scots just one point shy off second place in the tournament.



Gordon Amour got the ball rolling early doors when he scored in the second minute to put Scotland in front.



Scotland’s early dominance was then rewarded with a quick flurry of goals. Patch Christie hit the net for Scotland’s second, quickly followed by a Fergus Sandison strike and then a second goal for Christie. Ten minutes gone and Scotland was 4-0 up.



Amour bagged his second of the match in the 14th minute and this was quickly followed be an expertly converted penalty stroke by Josh Cairns.



Youngster Ewan Mackie got his name on the score sheet as Scotland went 7-0 ahead just as half time approached.



Scotland took their commanding first half performance into the second half and Amour sealed his hat-trick two minutes after the restart.



A fourth goal of the contest for Amour came just after the half hour mark to make it a very healthy 9-0 lead for Scotland.



Christie was next to score, his thirteenth goal of the tournament, as Scotland cruised into a 10-0 lead.



Mackie finished the scoring with his second goal of the match, this time clinically converting a penalty stroke to send Scotland into their final game just one point off second spot in the table.



Scotland 4-0 Wales



Scotland won their final match of Men’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship III with a deserved 4-0 victory over Wales in Nicosia.



Gordon Amour was clearly on form on the final day of the tournament, and it was he who opened the scoring again for Scotland in the first minute of the match.



Josh Cairns proved his penalty corner prowess a minute later when he sent the ball sailing into the net to make it a comfortable 2-0 lead for Scotland in the early stages.



The Scots were on devastating form and should have been rewarded with more goals, somehow the ball wasn’t going into the net.



Scotland had to wait until half way through the second half for their third goal of the match. It came from a penalty corner and it was Fergus Sandison who found the net to send the Scots on the road victory with ten minutes left to play.



Cairns followed up with a fourth for Scotland just two minutes later to make things more comfortable as the Scots saw out the game.



Scotland Head Coach Stuart Neave said:



“We put in two very good performances today and I’m very pleased with how the boys picked themselves up after yesterday. We were absolutely on fire against Wales in the first half, it was two goals going on five or six. We played nice hockey, defended well, and scored some really good goals. Sadly the damage was done yesterday, just one goal against Slovakia would have been the difference.



“There’s lots of positives from the tournament, particularly the players in their first senior international tournament. They will have learned a lot and put in some excellent performances along the way.”



Fixtures



12 Jan 2018



11:10 (09:10) – Cyprus 1-13 Scotland

18:10 (14:10) – Greece 0-14 Scotland



13 Jan 2018



10:00 (8:00) – Scotland 4-5 Slovakia

17:00 (13:00) – Scotland 1-3 Belarus



14 Jan 2018



08:00 (06:00) – Scotland 11-0 Slovenia

12:40 (10:40) – Scotland 4-0 Wales



