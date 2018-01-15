Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championships (M) - Day 3

Published on Monday, 15 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 71
View Comments

The European Indoor Championships have been held over 3 divisions in 3 locations. The Final day results are below.



2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship (M)
Antwerp (BEL)

Pool C     RUS v DEN     5 - 2 (2 - 1
Pool C     CZE v SUI     4 - 2 (3 - 1)
3rd/4th Place     POL v GER     8 - 9 (1 - 5)
Final     BEL v AUT     4 - 4 (1 - 3) (1 - 2 SO)

Pool C

 
RankTeamGPWDLGFGAGDP
1 Czech Republic 3 3 0 0 17 6 11 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 12 9 3 6
3 Switzerland 3 1 0 2 11 11 0 3
4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 6 20 -14 0

Final Standings

1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Germany
4. Poland
5. Czech Republic
6. Russia
7. Switzerland
8. Denmark

2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship II (M)
Alanya (TUR)

Pool C     ITA v TUR     2 - 3 (1 - 1)
Pool C     POR v ENG     6 - 3 (3 - 0)
Pool D     CRO v UKR     2 - 4 (2 - 0)
Pool D     NED v SWE     3 - 1 (2 - 1)

Standings

Pool C
 
RankTeamGPWDLGFGAGDP
1 Portugal 3 2 1 0 16 9 7 7
2 Italy 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4
3 Turkey 3 1 1 1 10 13 -3 4
4 England 3 0 1 2 8 12 -4 1

 

Pool D

 

 
RankTeamGPWDLGFGAGDP
1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 10 3 7 9
2 Ukraine 3 2 0 1 12 11 1 6
3 Sweden 3 1 0 2 12 15 -3 3
4 Croatia 3 0 0 3 8 13 -5 0


Final Standings

1. Netherlands
2. Ukraine
3. Sweden
4. Croatia
5. Portugal
6. Italy
7 Turkey
8. England

2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship III (M)
Nicosia (CYP)

Pool A     SCO v SLO     11 - 0 (7 - 0)
Pool A     WAL v GRE     10 - 0 (6 - 0)
Pool A     SVK v BLR     2 - 5 (1 - 2)
Pool A     SLO v CYP     1 - 0 (1 - 0)
Pool A     SCO v WAL     4 - 0 (2 - 0)
Pool A     GRE v BLR     2 - 12 (1 - 2)
Pool A     CYP v SVK     2 - 7 (1 - 3)

Final Standings

RankTeamGPWDLGFGAGDP
1 Belarus 6 6 0 0 53 8 45 18
2 Slovakia 6 4 1 1 28 16 12 13
3 Scotland 6 4 0 2 47 9 38 12
4 Wales 6 2 2 2 32 16 16 8
5 Slovenia 6 2 1 3 10 32 -22 7
6 Cyprus 6 1 0 5 7 50 -43 3
7 Greece 6 0 0 6 4 50 -46 0


FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.