The European Indoor Championships have been held over 3 divisions in 3 locations. The Final day results are below.





2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship (M)

Antwerp (BEL)



Pool C RUS v DEN 5 - 2 (2 - 1

Pool C CZE v SUI 4 - 2 (3 - 1)

3rd/4th Place POL v GER 8 - 9 (1 - 5)

Final BEL v AUT 4 - 4 (1 - 3) (1 - 2 SO)



Pool C

Rank Team GP W D L GF GA GD P 1 Czech Republic 3 3 0 0 17 6 11 9 2 Russia 3 2 0 1 12 9 3 6 3 Switzerland 3 1 0 2 11 11 0 3 4 Denmark 3 0 0 3 6 20 -14 0

Final Standings



1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Germany

4. Poland

5. Czech Republic

6. Russia

7. Switzerland

8. Denmark



2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship II (M)

Alanya (TUR)



Pool C ITA v TUR 2 - 3 (1 - 1)

Pool C POR v ENG 6 - 3 (3 - 0)

Pool D CRO v UKR 2 - 4 (2 - 0)

Pool D NED v SWE 3 - 1 (2 - 1)



Standings

Pool C Rank Team GP W D L GF GA GD P 1 Portugal 3 2 1 0 16 9 7 7 2 Italy 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 3 Turkey 3 1 1 1 10 13 -3 4 4 England 3 0 1 2 8 12 -4 1

Pool D

Rank Team GP W D L GF GA GD P 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 10 3 7 9 2 Ukraine 3 2 0 1 12 11 1 6 3 Sweden 3 1 0 2 12 15 -3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 0 3 8 13 -5 0



Final Standings



1. Netherlands

2. Ukraine

3. Sweden

4. Croatia

5. Portugal

6. Italy

7 Turkey

8. England



2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship III (M)

Nicosia (CYP)



Pool A SCO v SLO 11 - 0 (7 - 0)

Pool A WAL v GRE 10 - 0 (6 - 0)

Pool A SVK v BLR 2 - 5 (1 - 2)

Pool A SLO v CYP 1 - 0 (1 - 0)

Pool A SCO v WAL 4 - 0 (2 - 0)

Pool A GRE v BLR 2 - 12 (1 - 2)

Pool A CYP v SVK 2 - 7 (1 - 3)



Final Standings

Rank Team GP W D L GF GA GD P 1 Belarus 6 6 0 0 53 8 45 18 2 Slovakia 6 4 1 1 28 16 12 13 3 Scotland 6 4 0 2 47 9 38 12 4 Wales 6 2 2 2 32 16 16 8 5 Slovenia 6 2 1 3 10 32 -22 7 6 Cyprus 6 1 0 5 7 50 -43 3 7 Greece 6 0 0 6 4 50 -46 0



