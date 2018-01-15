2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championships (M) - Day 3
The European Indoor Championships have been held over 3 divisions in 3 locations. The Final day results are below.
2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship (M)
Antwerp (BEL)
Pool C RUS v DEN 5 - 2 (2 - 1
Pool C CZE v SUI 4 - 2 (3 - 1)
3rd/4th Place POL v GER 8 - 9 (1 - 5)
Final BEL v AUT 4 - 4 (1 - 3) (1 - 2 SO)
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|1
|Czech Republic
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|6
|11
|9
|2
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|9
|3
|6
|3
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|11
|0
|3
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|20
|-14
|0
Final Standings
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Germany
4. Poland
5. Czech Republic
6. Russia
7. Switzerland
8. Denmark
2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship II (M)
Alanya (TUR)
Pool C ITA v TUR 2 - 3 (1 - 1)
Pool C POR v ENG 6 - 3 (3 - 0)
Pool D CRO v UKR 2 - 4 (2 - 0)
Pool D NED v SWE 3 - 1 (2 - 1)
Standings
|Rank
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|1
|Portugal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|16
|9
|7
|7
|2
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|4
|3
|Turkey
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|13
|-3
|4
|4
|England
|3
|0
|1
|2
|8
|12
|-4
|1
|Rank
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|3
|7
|9
|2
|Ukraine
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|11
|1
|6
|3
|Sweden
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|15
|-3
|3
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|0
Final Standings
1. Netherlands
2. Ukraine
3. Sweden
4. Croatia
5. Portugal
6. Italy
7 Turkey
8. England
2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championship III (M)
Nicosia (CYP)
Pool A SCO v SLO 11 - 0 (7 - 0)
Pool A WAL v GRE 10 - 0 (6 - 0)
Pool A SVK v BLR 2 - 5 (1 - 2)
Pool A SLO v CYP 1 - 0 (1 - 0)
Pool A SCO v WAL 4 - 0 (2 - 0)
Pool A GRE v BLR 2 - 12 (1 - 2)
Pool A CYP v SVK 2 - 7 (1 - 3)
Final Standings
|Rank
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|1
|Belarus
|6
|6
|0
|0
|53
|8
|45
|18
|2
|Slovakia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|28
|16
|12
|13
|3
|Scotland
|6
|4
|0
|2
|47
|9
|38
|12
|4
|Wales
|6
|2
|2
|2
|32
|16
|16
|8
|5
|Slovenia
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|32
|-22
|7
|6
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|0
|5
|7
|50
|-43
|3
|7
|Greece
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|50
|-46
|0