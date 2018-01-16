By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Hockey Union president Nashon Randiek knows he faces a tough task of raising the standards of the game in the country following his re-election.





Randiek’s first term in office was characterised by a continuation of poor performance by Kenya in international competitions, an unstructured league with no sponsors and lack of structures to develop the game at the grassroots.



For these reasons, hockey stakeholders felt that the retired Colonel needed to pave the way for new leadership.



But it seems delegates had other ideas in Saturday’s AGM as Randiek floored his only opponent - former Kenyan international and Olympian Inderjit Matharu - by 12 votes to five in the polls held at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi.



Under Randiek’s reign, Kenya finished a disappointing fourth at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations and also missed out on World Cup qualification. National teams are still owed allowances dating back to 2013.



While defending his record, Randiek admitted that under his watch, funding proved a challenge for KHU, resulting in financial issues.



“We want to try and reach out to more corporates and also ensure we are self-sustaining so that we don’t run into these problems. We want to ensure our players get what is rightly theirs,” he told Nation Sport.



Randiek has hinted that KHU will contract the services of a foreign coach to turn around the fortunes of the national team.



“We need an overhaul of the technical bench and bring on board the personnel with the necessary skills to help our national team,” he said. Many will be looking to see how KHU will improve on the running of the league which has over the years been run unprofessionally.



For instance, Kenya Police were crowned men’s Premier League champions on Saturday with two matches to go, while other teams still have five or six matches left to play.



In Saturday’s elections, Mike Malungu and Elyna Shiveka were elected first and second vice president respectively.



Elected KHU officials



President: Nashon Randiek



First Dep. President: Elynah Shiveka



2nd Dep. President: Michael Malungu



Sec. Gen: Wycliffe Momanyi



Treasurer: Godfrey Bila



Dep. Treasurer: Syed Farhat Shah



Match & Fixtures Sec: Jane Nyamogo



Deputy match & fixtures Secretary: Moses Majiwa



Public Relations Officer: Leonard Mutuku



