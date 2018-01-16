

Cranleigh



A fantastic weekend of competition saw the U18 and U16 Super Sixes Finals titles decided with Cranleigh, St Lawrence College, Wellington and Whitgift winning silverware!





In the U18 girls final Cranleigh enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Framlingham College. Hannah de Selincourt and Charlotte Summers had twice put Framlingham ahead but goals from Izzy Petter and a double from Amy Thompson saw Cranleigh lift the crown.



St Lawrence College were victorious in the U18 boys final as they put in an impressive performance to beat Oakham 6-3. Teague Marcano was on target four times for St Lawrence with Harrison Smith grabbing a brace.





Wellington



The final of the U16s girls competition between St George’s College and Wellington College was a tight affair. Kitty Baccanello got the only goal of the game as her strike was the difference as Wellington edged the final 1-0.





Whitgift



It was a similar story in the U16 boys final as Whitgift were 2-0 winners over Dean Close. Matt Blood and Spencer Wood were both on target to help guide their side to victory.



England Hockey Board Media release