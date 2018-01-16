UCD and Railway Union topped their respective groups in the Leinster women’s indoor league with perfect records, completing three wins from three each at St Columba’s.





For Railway, Hannah de Burgh Whyte was in inspired form with eight goals in two games including six in their 8-1 win over Genesis. They followed up with an 8-2 success against Pembroke.



Glenanne ran up a 10-0 win over Genesis to assure their passage through to the semi-finals as group runners-up having beaten Pembroke in their first group game before Christmas.



For UCD, they got the better of North Kildare 5-2 in their first game on Sunday, adding to their initial 3-0 win over Three Rock. They closed out the group with a big 15-0 win over Avoca.



For second place, the decisive game proved North Kildare’s game with Three Rock. Emilie Ryan-Doyle scored twice in a 3-1 win for the Maws side, pushing the Rathfarnham side into third place after their 5-2 win over Avoca.



On the men’s side, Three Rock and Railway Union – the two dominant forces in Leinster indoor in recent times – will meet in next Sunday’s final (6.30pm) in St Columba’s.



Reigning champions Rovers had trailed Pembroke at half-time of their semi-final with Mark Ingram netting a couple of times to build a 4-3 advantage. But five quick goals early in the second half saw Three Rock all of a sudden on course for a 16-8 win.



Railway were too strong for Glenanne, winning their semi-final 9-2.



In Connacht, Galway won their regional indoor competition – the Tighe Cup – with a 4-3 final win over DIT and they will go on to represent the province at the National Indoor Trophy. The competition also featured Greenfields and NUIG.



Women’s Leinster Indoor League

Pool A: Railway Union 8 (H de Burgh Whyte 6, A-M Whelan, R Clifford) Genesis 1; Genesis 0 Glenanne 10; Railway Union 8 (K Dillon 2, H de Burgh Whyte 2, O Fox, H Jenkinson) Pembroke 2



Standings: 1. Railway Union 9pts (+14) 2. Glenanne 6pts (+7) 3. Pembroke 3pts (-3) 4. Genesis 0pts (-22)



Pool B: North Kildare 3 (E Ryan-Doyle 2, E Teevan) Three Rock Rovers 1; Three Rock Rovers 5 Avoca 2 (A O’Malley 2); UCD 5 (A Russell, S Young, S Twomey, E Young, K Egan) North Kildare 2 (E Ryan-Doyle, L Hassett); UCD 15 Avoca 0



Standings: 1. UCD 9pts (+21) 2. North Kildare 6pts (+1) 3. Three Rock Rovers 3pts (-2) 4. Avoca 0pts (-20)



Men’s indoor League, semi-finals: Three Rock Rovers 16 Pembroke 8; Railway Union 9 Glenanne 2



Fixtures (Sunday, January 21; all at St Columba’s)

Women

Seventh place playoff: Avoca v Genesis, 3pm

Fifth place playoff: Three Rock Rovers v Pembroke, 3.40pm

Semi-finals: UCD v Glenanne, 4.30pm; Railway Union v North Kildare, 5.30pm

Final: 7.30pm



Men’s final: 6.30pm



