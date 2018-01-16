By Ashok Purohit





A file photo of a match between Oman and Japan during the 2017 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh in October



The new year is turning out to be a bonanza for sports lovers in the sultanate. Be it the upcoming Al Mouj Muscat Marathon on this Thursday and Friday or the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV meet at the end of this month to Tour of Oman race and European Tour golf in mid-February, the calendar of top-class sports events in Oman is packed.





And now, add to it a hockey treat as the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) on Monday evening announced the hosting of a four-nation AHF-approved tournament involving Asian heavyweights Pakistan and South Korea, Japan and hosts Oman from February 13-20.



Speaking to Muscat Daily, the OHA chairman, Talib al Wahaibi, said, “We are all set to host a blockbuster international tournament, approved by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).



Top Asian nations Pakistan and South Korea, ranked No 13 and No 14 in the world respectively, along with world No 16 Japan, will be playing along with No 32-ranked Oman. It is a big step towards our preparations for hosting the Asian Champions Trophy in October and our team’s build-up for the Asian Games Qualifiers here in March.”





Action from the 2017 Asia Cup match between Pakistan and South Korea



The OHA chief said, “We have received the confirmation of Pakistan and Japan and are awaiting the confirmation from South Korea. Hopefully, we will receive it soon.”



The last time these four nations played together was at the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh in October, 2017. Pakistan finished third in the event while South Korea was fourth and Japan came fifth. Oman was last among the eight nations.



At the Asia Cup, Japan had edged past Oman in an eight-goal thriller 5-3 while South Korea had routed Oman 7-2.



According to OHA sources, “It is possibly the first time that three international teams are set to play together with Oman in Muscat.”



The tournament will also help the new national team coach, Tahir Zaman, to have a good look at the boys as he prepares the side for the forthcoming Asian Games Qualifiers. The Asian Games will be held in August in Indonesia.



A total of 11 nations – Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Hong Kong and hosts Oman – have confirmed their participation in the qualifiers. Afghanistan and Nepal may join the event.



Zaman is expected to begin the national team's camp from January 18 and has called up 38 probables for the first camp.



Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed, confirmed the visit of the national team to Oman for the event in February.



“The tournament in Oman will start our national team’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Champions Trophy and the World Cup,” said Ahmed on Monday.



