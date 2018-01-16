LAHORE - The World XI team members are upbeat ahead of their tour of Pakistan and expressed their delight to be part of the team, which is visiting the country for revival of the game.





The World XI, a mixture of top notch of international hockey , will be touring Pakistan in a few days time, playing its first match at Karachi on January 19 followed by the second and the last one on January 21 at Lahore.



In their video messages made available by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here Tuesday, Grant Schubert (Australia), Phillip Burrows (New Zealand) and Diego Paz (Argentina) said: “We are very excited to visit Pakistan for a two-match series and we are very happy to be part of World XI, which comprises best hokey talent. Get ready Pakistan, We are coming. See you soon,” they said. The three foreign players said the World XI tour will help in the revival of international hockey . “We look forward to exciting hockey during the matches,” they asserted. Grant Schubert of Australia has won gold medals from all the big title events including Olympics, World Cup, Commonwealth Games, three Champions Trophy gold medals and had also honour of winning the FIH young player of the year award. Phillip Burrows of New Zealand played three Olympics, New Zealand's most capped player (343) and top field goal scorer (150), Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medalists. Diego Paz of Argentina is midfielder and has won silver medal from Hockey World League final in 2017.



