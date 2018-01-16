National indoor team names World Cup roster



DIANA PUGLIESE





USA's Jill Witmer (10) winds up for a shot against Chile during first half action of a Pan American Cup womens semifinal game at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in East Hempfield Twp. CHRIS KNIGHT



While Lancaster County braces for more cold and possibly snow in the forecast, the U.S. women’s field hockey team is ready to retake the field — in California.





After an eventful 2017, Team USA will kick off the year with a four-game test series against the Netherlands at Stanford University starting on Thursday, Jan. 25.



Games will follow on Saturday and Sunday before the series concludes on Tuesday, Jan. 30. All four contests are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on USAFieldHockey.com.



The series not only gives Team USA the chance to start their preparation for this summer’s World Cup against the top-ranked team in the world, but also the tournament’s defending champion.



The Netherlands won the 2014 title 2-0 over Australia — the Oranje’s seventh World Cup championship — while the U.S. finished fourth.



It wasn’t that long ago that the Americans and the Dutch were facing off, as the two squads played twice in the span of a week at two different tournaments in November.



The Netherlands rolled past the U.S. 6-1 at the International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne Australia. FIH No. 7 Team USA was able to slow the Oranje offense a week later in pool play at the Hockey World League Final, but couldn’t get on the board in a 2-0 shutout.



The Netherlands went on to claim silver, while Team USA took seventh-place, the program’s highest finish at the tournament.

Year ahead



Next week’s tournament is just the first step in the Americans training for the World Cup in London July 21-August 5. Here’s a quick look at the team’s upcoming schedule.



February: The West Coast trip wraps up with a four-game series against Canada at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center Feb. 21-25.



The teams last met at the Pan American Cup at Spooky Nook Sports in August, playing to a 1-1 draw in pool play. A week later, the U.S. score two goals in the final 20 minutes to earn a 2-1 victory and the tournament bronze.



April: Team USA returns to Spook Nook to host Chile in a four-game series April 9-14.



Chile pulled off the upset the last time the team faced the U.S., scoring in the closing seconds of the Pan Am Cup semifinal to pull ahead 4-3. The final tally pushed Team USA into the bronze medal game for the first time in the history of the tournament, while Chile went on to face Argentina for gold.



June: A month before the World Cup, the U.S. will travel to Argentina to face Las Leonas for a five-game series June 10-17.



Argentina powered past Team USA 4-0 in the pool play round of the Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Americans would get the last laugh, however, winning gold on Erin Matson's shootout goal, while Argentina finished fourth.



Indoor World Cup



Women's indoor team head coach Jun Kentwell announced the 12-player roster and two alternates for next month's Indoor World Cup in Berlin last week. Headlining the team is Ali Campbell, who retired from the women's outdoor team in June.



Campbell was named Best Player and Top Scorer at the Indoor Pan American Cup in October, netting her 19th goal to clinch a 2-1 win over Argentina in the gold medal game. Team USA went a perfect 7-0 at the tournament to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.



Also earning spots on the roster are Mary Beth Barham, Samantha Carlino, Sierra Espeland, Sarah Johnson, Annie McDonough, Madison Orobono, Abigail Pitcairn, Samantha Popper, Hannah Prince, Paityn Wirth and Corinne Zanolli. Katherine Gerzabek and Elizabeth Yeager were named alternates.



The U.S., 20th on the FIH's indoor rankings, will open pool play against No. 5 Belarus on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 4:25 a.m. EST before facing No. 4 Poland at 10 a.m. The second day of competition pits the Americans against No. 12 Kazakhstan and No. 19 Switzerland before the final pool play game against No. 1 the Netherlands on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 a.m.



The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday with the finals taking place on Sunday. Games will be streamed on the FIH's YouTube channel.



