



PALO ALTO, Calif. - Field hockey hits the West Coast in 10 days when the U.S. Women’s National Team hosts FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands at Stanford University. The four-game test series is the first international competition for 2018 as both teams are gearing up for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 this July.





With 10 days to go, time is running out to grab your ticket to cheer on Team USA in the Golden State! Take advantage of a Full Series Pass or an individual game before it’s too late. Tickets for both sections are sold out for the Saturday, January 27 game. All other matches are trending in the same direction.



With a seating capacity of 500 and measuring more than 111,000 square feet, Stanford University’s Varsity Field Hockey Turf surface is considered the premier surface. A 2009 renovation campaign featured the addition of lights to the facility.



Tickets start at $7 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $14 for adults (general public) for the grass/standing area (Section B). Tickets in the bleachers are $9 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $18 for adults (general public) (Section A).



There is an option to purchase full series tickets starting at $15 for (children under 18, senior citizens and military), $30 for adults (USA Field Hockey Members) and $35 for adults (general public).



Discounted group tickets will also be available for each game when 10 or more tickets are purchased for the same match. This is a great option for clubs, middle and high school teams, collegiate programs or any group of friends wanting to experience international field hockey competition together. Contact Glen Hollingsworth at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions or to purchase tickets for your group!



To help rally the crowd to be big, bold and loud throughout the four-game event, Theme Nights have been established. Click here to view the nights and join in on the fun.



All games will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS



USFHA media release